MARION, Va. — Jed Arnold, an attorney and legislative assistant to Del. Jeff Campbell, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace him.

Campbell, R-Marion, announced he won't seek a sixth term in the House of Delegates.

Arnold, 43, has filed paperwork to run for the redrawn 46th District seat in the June 20 Republican primary election, according to a written statement.

A Saltville native, Arnold is an attorney with Campbell Chafin, P.C., with offices located in Marion, Wytheville and Lebanon. Arnold routinely appears in courts throughout the 27th, 28th and 29th Judicial Circuits on criminal and civil matters. In the past, he has represented local political subdivisions and local government agencies, according to the statement.

In addition to his law practice, Arnold has served as the legislative assistant to Del. Campbell since 2015, assisting with bill drafting, stakeholder meetings and constituent services.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination in the newly-created 46th House District,” said Arnold. “The impact Richmond has on the day-to-day lives of us here in Southwest Virginia is immense. It is imperative the people of House District 46 are represented by a delegate who has experience in Richmond, experience with the issues facing Southwest Virginia, and experience in ushering legislation through to enactment.”

If elected, Arnold promised an accessible constituency office and legislation focused on public safety, educational opportunities and fighting for rural values.

“My aim will be to work closely with Gov. Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans to reverse this trend and introduce legislation to promote economic growth in the district, protect our constitutional rights, preserve our values and move Southwest Virginia forward,” he said.

Arnold resides in Saltville with his wife, Melanie, and son, Jack. He has been active in youth sports, serving as a volunteer little league baseball coach. Arnold is a 1997 graduate of Northwood High School, a 2003 graduate of Radford University, and a 2015 graduate of the Appalachian School of Law. He and his family attend the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church.

The new House District 46 includes all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and part of Pulaski County.