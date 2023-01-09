Area will feature several events recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Tri-Cities residents will have numerous opportunities to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day starting this week. With events running through next week and beyond.

Here is a list of happenings across the region.

Bristol

Dr. William Turner, a sociologist and researcher of African-American communities in Appalachia, will speak twice in Bristol, Friday, Jan 13. Turner, who is the author of “Blacks in Appalachia” and “The Harlan Renaissance” will speak at the King University Memorial Chapel at 9:15 a.m. and at Lee Street Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Turner will also speak Thursday, Jan. 12 at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Abingdon, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m.

Lee Street Baptist Church will hold its Annual MLK Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is hosting free events open to the public beginning with a discussion and book signing by Kristina Gaddy, author of “Wells of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History” on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. The museum will also host screenings of the following films:

“Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4” (Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

“Black Wings” (Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

“The Green Book Guide to Freedom” (Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.)

“Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” (Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Johnson City

The St. Paul AME Zion Church will host a worship service Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

An MLK Prayer Breakfast will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

On Monday, Jan. 16, there will be literary and performing arts, a blood drive and community dinner at the Carver Park Recreational Center.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, there will be a “King’s Beloved Community” event at East Tennessee State University’s Culp Student Center. A student art exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20 at the McKinney Center. A reception is set for Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Seekers Book Club will host a reading of Clint Smith’s “How the World is Passed” on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at The Langston Center. A movie night and discussion of the film “Tower Road Bus” will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m., also at The Langston Center.

A Community Building Roundtable will be held at the Jubilee World Outreach Church Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kingsport

A panel of community leaders will discuss the historical role of the barber shop Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

The MLK Youth Summit will be held at Northeast State’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing Friday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration closes Thursday, Jan. 12.

The following events will be held at the VO Dobbins, Sr. Complex: MLK Youth Bingo Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.; MLK Senior Bingo Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.; MLK Luncheon Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.; an MLK fish fry Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

The 23rd Annual MLK Parade will be held Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Center and E. Sevier St.

Other Happenings

An MLK March will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. beginning at the Charles Wesley United Methodist Church with a program to be held after at Abingdon United Methodist.

Emory & Henry College is hosting a “Be the Face of Change” MLK Day convocation beginning at 9 a.m. at the McGlothlin Center for Arts Monday, Jan. 16.