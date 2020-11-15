Area high school bands, cheerleaders adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The stage was set for a grand night at the Stone Castle on Nov. 6.
After navigating several hurdles on and off the field, the Tennessee High Vikings had earned the right to host Knox Halls in the opening round of the TSSAA football playoffs.
Fans from both schools arrived at the stadium early, but one key part of the production was missing — the soundtrack.
For the first time in the 2020 football season, the THS Mighty Viking band was unable to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was a very odd experience,” THS cheerleading coach Kimberlyn King said. “The band is a crucial part of our spirit program.”
In normal times, the THS band would have hyped up fans before the game with rousing renditions of “Rocky Top” and the school fight song. On this surreal night, the Viking players and cheerleaders charged on the field as recorded versions of those standards blared over the public address system.
“Our band is a big part of the Friday night experience here,” THS athletic director Barry Wade said. “We missed them before the game, during the game and at halftime.”
Odd would be a good way to describe the experience of football players, band members and fans across Northeast Tennessee the past few months.
Various games were postponed or canceled, while bands were only allowed to perform for home fans. Some bands were never granted the chance to perform at games, let alone participate in festivals and competitions around the region.
Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia have long been hotbeds for band festivals, competitions and parades, which were once shown on local television.
The Music in the Castle band competition at Tennessee High has been in existence for 68 years. The 2019 event, held on Oct. 5, featured 29 bands.
At Sullivan Central, the Appalachian Classic dates back 35 years. The Chilhowie Community Apple Festival band competition began in 1953, with schools from Radford, Virginia, to Greeneville, Tennessee, participating in recent years.
In response to the high number of COVID-19 cases around the state, the Virginia High School league voted in July to postpone the 2020 football season until the winter and spring of 2021. The opening week of the six-game regular season is now set for Monday, Feb. 22.
In Tennessee, the TSSAA Board of Control granted approval in July for a full high school football season with limited attendance at games. School officials were instructed to follow safety measures that included temperature checks for fans and athletes, while fans were required to wear face masks upon entering the stadium.
Despite those restrictions, dozens of games across Tennessee have been impacted because of positive COVID-19 cases within football programs.
Patriot Pride
Beth Justice is in her third year as band director for the Sullivan East High School Patriots. A former trombone player for the East band, Justice directs a group of 55 students.
The 2020 season has been like none other, she said.
“It’s been hard for the kids,” Justice said. “I’ve felt like the messenger and bearer of bad news several times. I’ve tried my best to explain everything.”
The litany of discouraging news included the cancellation of all area band festivals. The Patriots had been scheduled to perform in the Chilhowie Apple Festival, Music in the Castle at THS, the Appalachian Classic Marching Band competition at Sullivan Central and the George Wythe Band Festival in Wytheville.
“I think the reason those events didn’t happen wasn’t because organizers couldn’t accommodate crowds. It was because a lot of bands were forced to cancel their entire season way back in May, including those schools in Southwest Virginia who didn’t have a football season,” Justice said.
There was some solace for Justice and her students, however. Thanks to the diligence of East Principal Andy Hare, the Patriot band was able to perform at four home games.
“I tried to keep things going as normal as possible, and I came up with different makeup activities,” Justice said. “I could see the dejection in my students, but they’ve done a great job overall and having the chance to perform at the home games helped.”
The front line
Eden Phillips set the tone during those East football games as the drum major and leader of the drum line.
According to Phillips, the Friday night sessions had a surreal vibe.
“Honestly, the year hasn’t felt entirely real,” she said. “It was just a totally different feeling.”
Unlike some bands across the region and state, Phillips and her classmates managed to follow the ritual of summer rehearsals.
“And now, we’re almost at the end of the first semester and it seems time has gone by in the blink of an eye because we hadn’t had much to do,” she said.
From adventure-packed bus rides to far-flung stadiums to the pressure of band festivals, Phillips said she treasures everything about band life.
“With me being drum major this season, it was going to be a totally different ballgame,” Phillips said. “I didn’t really think I would miss it as bad as I do. We understand how fortunate we were to be able to have practices and march our shows at games, but we definitely miss being involved in competitions.”
Phillips and her band mates have relied on each other in times of anxiety and sadness.
“We’ve all tried to lift each other up, especially the seniors,” Phillips said. “This is not the year we wanted, so we have to make the best of it.
“It does help knowing that we really had a good season last year. If that’s how our competitions had to end, it was a good way to go out.”
She plans to audition for the marching band at the University of Tennessee in March.
Justice is now preparing her students for the annual Christmas concert. That Dec. 17 event has been moved from its usual downtown location at the Paramount Center in Bristol to Sullivan East.
East students can also sign up for the school pep band, which performs during basketball games.
The big picture
Mackenzie Johnson is a senior co-captain for the Sullivan East cheerleaders. During football games, Johnson and her fellow cheerleaders dance in coordination with the band.
“That’s one of my favorite parts of the games,” Johnson said. “We spend all summer learning the dances, and the band usually lets us know what songs they will be playing.”
Johnson said that Patriot band plays a vital role in generating and maintaining a festive atmosphere.
“The band definitely brings help with school spirt,” Johnson said. “I have friends on the band and I know how much they wanted to be involved with road games and competitions, but they’ve tried to power through.
“This whole year seems almost like a movie. I’ve been staying busy with work, school and cheering on two teams.”
Hare, the East principal, qualifies as the biggest cheerleader at his school. The former baseball star for the Patriots described the anguish of having to tell band members that road trips to football games and competitions were out of the question.
“It breaks my heart that these children are missing out on so many school traditions, but they’ve accepted where we are now as a society,” said Hare, a 1994 East graduate.
He added that he and his staff have worked to provide students with lifelong memories by improvising events such as class night, prom and graduation ceremony.
“Things may look a little different, but we’re trying to give them capstone moments in our building,” Hare said. “The class of 2021 has been forced to make a lot of sacrifices.”
As an athlete and student at East, Hare said he gained motivation and memories from the school band.
“I tell people all the time that they might not remember the final score of a game, but they will remember how they felt when they heard the music from the band,” Hare said. “I still remember what the drum line sounded like when I was a child. And even now as an old man, I feel emotional when our band marches into the stadium.”
A different note
Just 42 miles from Sullivan East in Glade Spring, Virginia, Patrick Henry High School Band Director Pete Marcum was working with members of the Rebel Regiment Thursday afternoon.
Due to COVID-19, the school has been operating under a hybrid schedule with in-person and virtual learning the past three weeks.
“We were 100 percent virtual before that,” Marcum said. “We have half our students on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Roughly 20 percent of our band members decided to remain in virtual learning.”
Marcum, in his seventh year at Patrick Henry, said he has been unable to meet with his entire band of over 60 members the entire school year.
The band was missing two entire instrument sections Thursday.
“It’s been tough to rehearse or do anything since March,” Marcum said.
When Virginia High School League officials decided to move football season to the spring, bands were also forced to the sidelines.
“We’ve also missed all the marching festivals along with our performance for Veteran’s Day and our Christmas concert,” Marcum said. “The kids were hoping to participate in the Glade Spring Christmas parade, but that has also been canceled. We’re just trying to do anything we can to keep the kids playing.”
As Thursday’s practice session in the PH band room came to a close, one student struck up an impromptu version of the holiday classic “Joy to the World.”
“Hopefully, the new year will bring a better situation for us and we can work toward football season,” Marcum said.
Friday Night Lights
Tennessee High football fan Chad Bailey was one of those early arrivals at the Stone Castle for that Nov. 6 playoff game. He noticed that a key element of the show was absent.
“The band is a huge part of the high school football atmosphere,” said Bailey, whose nephew, Connor, is a senior linebacker for the Vikings. “Not having the band here, especially for a playoff game, takes something away from the experience. Everybody is wanting that sense of normalcy.”
At Sullivan East, Hare has the same wish.
“Our band is a vital part of our school and community, and I get emotional thinking about what our students and fans are missing,” Hare said. “Right now, everybody is just trying to make the best out of a tough situation and look to the future.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.