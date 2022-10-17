Area groups receive $2 million in federal funds

Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced more than $4 million in federal funding for economic development projects in Southwest Virginia Monday. Two of those projects totaling $2 million include funding for projects in far Southwest Virginia.

The Appalachian Sustainable Development for the Food Sector Workforce Development in Central Appalachia Project to address new opportunities and challenges facing agricultural producers and food processors across Southwest Virginia will receive $1.5 million.

Also, $500,000 goes to St. Mary’s Health Wagon for the Expansion of Dental Services for Central Appalachia Project to facilitate education and training of new dental professionals in Clintwood, Virginia.

This funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)'s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. The initiative provides grants to communities affected by severe job losses in the coal industry and the changing dynamics of America’s energy production.

“We are excited to support this investment in Southwest Virginia’s economic development,” a press release from Warner and Kaine said. “These funds will create job, increase recreational opportunities , improve public health and make necessary advancements for Virginia’s underserved communities as we continue to support increasingly diverse local economics.”