BRISTOL, Va. — Area gas prices have remained stable over the past week with this region coming in below the U.S. and Virginia statewide averages but much closer to the Tennessee rates.

The U.S. average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.45 on Friday afternoon, a penny less than Thursday and just three cents higher than one month ago, according to AAA. Closer to home, Virginia’s statewide average was $3.23 while the average price across Tennessee was $3.12, both within a couple pennies of the February averages.

Across the Tri-Cities, the average price at the pump was around $3.08 in Bristol and Kingsport, Tennessee while Johnson City was a penny higher, at $3.09, according to AAA. Prices were higher in the larger counties of Sullivan and Washington but lowest in neighboring Carter County at $3 per gallon, AAA reported.

Average prices were higher across Southwest Virginia ranging from $3.15 in Bristol, Virginia to $3.20 in Russell and Scott counties to $3.26 in Washington County and $3.41 in Buchanan County, according to AAA.

Diesel prices in Southwest Virginia were generally in the $4.20 range but typically a few cents less in many parts of Northeast Tennessee.

GasBuddy.com reported the range for unleaded regular gas was 25 cents across both Bristols with a low price of $3.04 per gallon and a high price of $3.29 on Friday. The range for diesel was much greater at 90 cents, ranging from a low of $3.99 to a high price of $4.89.

While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remained steady, the global oil price plunged into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021, according to a written statement.

“Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s fair to wonder how soon prices will drop at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “But gas stations paid for the fuel that is in their underground tanks weeks ago, when oil was nearly $15 more a barrel. So it will take time for any savings due to cheaper oil to be seen at the pump. And that is assuming the oil price does not rise again.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 million to 8.59 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million bbl to 236 million bbl last week. Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect. If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices decline.