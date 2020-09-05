Area churches maneuver through COVID-19 pandemic warnings

BRISTOL, Va. — Days after a local health district warned about the spread of COVID-19 in the region’s churches, Kris Aaron filmed his weekly sermon Friday afternoon, which he’s done many times this year to help slow spread of the virus.

Aaron is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, which airs its services each Sunday morning online.

The pastor is not a technical engineer or an epidemiologist, but he’s one of many area church leaders directing their congregations through the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Mount Rogers Health District issued a dire warning that there have been multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in houses of worship in the area. Recently, one outbreak associated with a church has recorded more than 40 associated COVID-19 cases, the district said.

The health district does not identify locations of outbreaks, but Dr. Karen Shelton, the district’s director, said it has occurred in multiple Southwest Virginia churches.

“We value our faith communities and the support and encouragement they provide during these trying times,” Shelton said. “We want these communities to continue to be able to provide these important services, and implore both faith leaders and congregants to take steps to keep themselves and their communities safe.”

The district urges churches to hold gatherings outside rather than inside. It also asks churches to maintain social distancing, advises that those attending wear face coverings, practice good hand hygiene by washing hands often and thoroughly, or using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available. Churches should also avoid passing objects between members of the congregation, the district said.