Arctic blast to drive wind chills well below zero Friday and Saturday

Stock up on firewood, put on the hot chocolate and throw another blanket on the bed, arctic winds are coming to the Tri-Cities.

The temperature began falling rapidly Thursday night, with wind chills reaching -20 to -25 Friday. David Hotz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, explained that an arctic front is set to hit the Tri-Cities and stay through the Christmas holiday weekend.

"It's gonna usher in some of the coldest air we've seen in this region for the last 20 years. Temperatures are going to plummet, probably like 40 degrees in a matter of hours," Hotz said. "Some places could see 45, possibly up to 55 mile-per-hour winds."

There will also be around two inches of snowfall across the Bristol area between Friday and Saturday.

Hotz explained temperatures would remain cold through Saturday night. But, by Christmas, its looks like temperatures will stabilize.

"Friday night and Saturday will still have wind chills, like 10 to 20 below zero," Carter said. "Christmas temperatures are gonna start to moderate a little bit, warmer back into the 20s."

As the cold front approaches, it is important to take precautions to ensure water pipes don't freeze. Leave a faucet dripping in order to keep the water flowing, inspect your home for any possible air leaks, wrap pipes in insulation and set the thermostat to maintain a consistent temperature.

In case of an emergency, the City of Bristol, alongside the American Red Cross, Highlands Fellowship Chapel, and the Bristol Department of Social Services, have prepared an emergency shelter, set to open Friday at Highlands Fellowship Chapel, 134 Commerce Court, Bristol, Virginia.

The Salvation Army, located at 137 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee, will also be open and ready to receive anyone seeking shelter from the cold over the weekend.

In a statement Thursday, Jason Baker, the vice president of Appalachian Power of region distribution operations, emphasized crews are prepared to mobilize in response to power outages in the region.

"Our crews are ready to respond to power outages as soon as it's safe, and we encourage our customers to have a plan in the event of an extended power outage," Baker said.