ARC visits Northeast State’s new aviation center

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Officials from the Appalachian Regional Commission visited Northeast State Community College on Thursday to learn about its growing aviation program.
Richard Blevins, director of the college’s aviation technology program, and other college leaders met with ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin at the new aviation hangar. The ARC previously helped fund the program by granting $1.65 million to Northeast State.
Before touring the 13,200-square-foot facility, Blevins spoke about the program. A native of the region who started the program in 2015, he previously spent nearly three decades working on intercontinental ballistic missiles and rockets for the U.S. Air Force and close to another decade running the training program at Bell Helicopter.
Back in 2015, the program had just a handful of students, Blevins said, but it has grown. This past year, there were 23 students with a waiting list. The number is expected to grow even more in January due to program developments.
Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the program an airframe rating, or FAA Part 147 rating, for aircraft maintenance technicians. That allows students to earn an FAA certification.
Blevins said the program teaches students to assemble and maintain an entire aircraft. The program also teaches students to fly, and Blevins noted that some students have even flown to and landed at the airport for class.
The program recently began working with local high school students, including West Ridge High School in Sullivan County.
Manchin said she’s grateful for the aviation program at Northeast State. She was especially pleased with the program’s work with local high schools.
“Education is a continuum,” said Manchin, explaining that education should be continuous, and she’s thankful high school students are able to work on college credit.
Manchin works with 13 governors, state alternates, program managers and a network of local government districts across Appalachia. Thursday was her first visit to Tri-Cities Airport. She joked that when flying over the area it looked like she never left her home in West Virginia, because the terrain is similar.
President Joe Biden nominated Manchin, the wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, for the co-chair position back in May, and she said the president has continued to be supportive of the agency’s efforts. The ARC is an economic development partnership that provides funding for various projects, including the aviation program at Northeast State.
Manchin said it’s her goal to continue funding such programs to help people and grow communities.
“It’s about the people,” she said.
After the presentation and brief remarks, Manchin was provided a tour of the facility, where she checked out aircraft, parts and tools. Although she said she didn’t want to touch anything out of fear of causing any trouble, Manchin was given the opportunity to use a rivet gun with the assistance of Northeast State Aviation Technology student Chris Vicars.
Blevins noted that he hopes the program at Northeast Tennessee will help fill vacancies in the aviation industry. He said pilots and mechanics had long been leaving the industry, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it even worse. Many were laid off during the pandemic, and have chosen not to return.
Northeast State has also developed an avionics program, which is geared toward students interested in aircraft communications and technology.