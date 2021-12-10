ARC visits Northeast State’s new aviation center

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Officials from the Appalachian Regional Commission visited Northeast State Community College on Thursday to learn about its growing aviation program.

Richard Blevins, director of the college’s aviation technology program, and other college leaders met with ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin at the new aviation hangar. The ARC previously helped fund the program by granting $1.65 million to Northeast State.

Before touring the 13,200-square-foot facility, Blevins spoke about the program. A native of the region who started the program in 2015, he previously spent nearly three decades working on intercontinental ballistic missiles and rockets for the U.S. Air Force and close to another decade running the training program at Bell Helicopter.

Back in 2015, the program had just a handful of students, Blevins said, but it has grown. This past year, there were 23 students with a waiting list. The number is expected to grow even more in January due to program developments.

Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the program an airframe rating, or FAA Part 147 rating, for aircraft maintenance technicians. That allows students to earn an FAA certification.