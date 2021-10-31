Aquatic center works to restore imperiled freshwater mussels

MARION, Va. — Surrounded by tanks brimming with life, the two men and two women use words such as “extinction” and “imperiled.” Yet, in the next breath, they talk about hope.
Situated on the South Fork of the Holston River, the Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) team works year-round to keep threatened species of mussels alive and to even help them repopulate and thrive in the region’s rivers.
Last month, the news came from U.S. Fish and Wildlife that it is proposing to declare 23 species on its Endangered Species list as extinct. One of those species used to thrive in Southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee: the green-blossom pearly freshwater mussel.
The green blossom hasn’t been seen since 1984, when it was spotted in the Clinch River.
Tim Lane, the AWCC’s Southwest Virginia mussel recovery coordinator, noted that they still find the green blossom’s shells in the river.
Lane believes the green blossom should serve as a poster child for the oyster mussel that is a close cousin that is just hanging on.
“If we just walk away, it could follow the same path,” as could another two dozen or so mussel species native to this area that are endangered, he said.
Still, Lane and his team have no intention of walking away.
Lane pointed out that mussels are the most imperiled creatures of all and, of the 23 mussel species that have already been declared extinct, half used to live in the Clinch River.
That river, he said, remains the “last stronghold” for mussels and is critical to the “vitality of the biodiversity of the world.”
This area of the Appalachians is recognized as one of the country’s biodiversity hot spots for freshwater mussels and other species.
Ten miles of the nearby Powell River, Lane said, serve as the last known home to the Appalachian monkeyface mussel. It used to thrive in the Powell, Clinch and Holston rivers, but officials have only seen eight in recent years.
“They’re very much on the brink,” Lane said.
The AWCC has a license to hold some monkeyface mussels at its facility on the Buller Fish Hatchery campus, all part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. However, in the last two years, the AWCC staff has produced more than 200 of the monkeyface mussels and is working to reestablish them.
AWCC staff, Lane acknowledged, are tracking the monkeyface’s growth and development and have made discoveries about its reproductive process that are publishable because the information is new to the scientific community.
All of these freshwater mussels are aquatic bivalve (two-sided shell) mollusks. These bivalve mollusks are related to the oysters, scallops and clams that might be found on a seafood menu.
As part of their reproduction process, females release fertilized eggs in a water column to attach to a freshwater fish. For each mussel, only specific species of fish are compatible for their eggs.
That’s one of the challenges researchers like those at AWCC are tasked with discovering – which fish can host which mussel.
Why do they matter?
The survival of mussels is interwoven with that of other life, including humans.
Mussels, Lane said, are often described as the liver of the river. They filter bacteria, algae, sediment and other small particles from the river. In essence, they clean the water.
In educational displays, the AWCC team often shows a tank of water without mussels and one with them. The difference in the water’s clarity of the tank with mussels is visible with just a glance.
Joe Ferraro, a longtime AWCC mussel propagation specialist, noted that a single full-grown mussel will clean 20 gallons of water a day.
In some healthy shoals in the region’s rivers, Lane and Ferraro explained that a million mussels may be at work in the water.
“Where do we get our fresh water for drinking?” Lane asked, noting that for most communities it’s the region’s rivers.
“It’s at our own peril that we let these animals go extinct,” he said.
Sarah Colletti, a mussel recovery specialist, compared the mussels to the canary in the coal mine that can tell humans about the water’s safety.
Ferraro added, “They’re indicators – bio-indicators of what’s going on in the water.”
Even when the mussels die, Lane noted, their shells remain and create a surface area for fish and help hold sand and rocks in place.
For those who like to fish, the AWCC team noted that a river with a healthy population of mussels attracts fish.
What happened?
Pollution is one problem.
From plastics to the materials used to create non-stick cookware, manmade substances have taken their toll on mussels, Lane noted.
“Anything that finds its way into the stream, finds its way into the mussels,” he said.
Ecological contamination and disasters have added to the damage.
In 1998, a tanker truck overturned on U.S. Highway 460 in Tazewell County. About 1,350 gallons of a rubber accelerant spilled into a tributary of the Clinch. For more than seven miles downstream, the Department of Wildlife Resources says, an estimated “18,000 mussels and an untold numbers of fish, snails, and other aquatic organisms perished in the event. The ages of some of the mussels killed were estimated to be over 80 years.”
“The most significant loss was that of approximately 750 individuals of three federally endangered mussel species, the tan riffleshell, purple bean, and rough rabbitsfoot. In fact, the spill is considered the most significant kill of endangered species in the history of the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973.”
Two years earlier, a coal mine slurry impoundment in Lee County broke through abandoned mine works and released 5.8 million gallons of coal waste slurry that ended up in the North Fork Powell River.
“The nine-day impact resulted in the contamination of 50 miles of stream, including critical habitats of two federally listed fish species and nine endangered mussel species,” according to Wildlife Resources.
For the Holston River, mercury contamination took its toll. For years, the Olin Corp. emptied tons of waste into waterways and holding areas from where it seeped into the ground. In that waste was mercury, which made its way into wildlife. The poisoned area was designated a federal Superfund site.
The Tennessee, or Cumberland, bean mussel hasn’t been found in the North Fork of the Holston since that disaster, Lane said. A few still live in some area creeks.
The AWCC staff and their peers at Virginia Tech’s Freshwater Mussel Conservation Center (FMCC) in Blacksburg are working together to restore the Tennessee bean. The Tech researchers are pursuing genetic angles.
Lane and Ferraro lifted some Tennessee beans from two outdoor tanks at the AWCC and noted that they contained more of the mussels than any one spot in the wild.
What do we do?
As Lane held the dripping mussels in his hand out for inspection, he reflected on the hope he sees in them.
“They represent what we as humans are capable of,” he said.
The AWCC staff advocates that everyone should take part in helping the mussels, and they believe that a multi-pronged approach is needed.
High among their priorities is outreach education. They frequently do tours of the facility and offer programs in schools and to civic groups. They’d love to see mussels added to the science curriculum of regional schools.
They understand that mussels don’t appear warm and cuddly like some mammals nor are they majestic like eagles or owls, but Lane said, “We want the public to know there’s a lot of creature between the shells.”
Then, there’s water quality. Lane noted that treatment plants bring water to human quality standards. For mussels, he said, the powers that be may need to consider higher standards.
Individuals and communities working together to protect the rivers is also essential, they agreed.
The AWCC has witnessed such cooperation. Early on, Ferraro said, a half-inch of rain could fall and the river would become quite muddy where many harmful practices were happening upstream. However, the U.S. Forest Service and private landowners have incorporated better practices into their land management and now, when it rains, Ferraro observed the water will be muddy for a few hours but then quickly returns to clear.
He waved a hand around at the native plants growing along the river bank on the hatchery property. Ferraro said, “We’re practicing what we preach.” Known as riparian buffers, such plant zones create a buffer to prevent or slow pollutants entering a stream from runoff, control erosion and provide habitat and nutrition.
They also noted that some local governments along the Clinch have worked hard to improve conditions along their stretches of the river. Ferraro said some mussel species exist only near Cedar Bluff and that community’s leaders have taken proactive steps to protect them.
“Humans want to do the right thing,” said Lane. “They just don’t always have the information,” he added, noting that current lifestyles often disconnect people from the world around them.
The AWCC works to get the information in people’s hands. Lane posts videos to YouTube. The team has worked with the National Conservation Training Center, the BBC, and National Geographic to help spread what Ferraro calls “the gospel of mussels.” They are also grateful for the help of a variety of partners, including government agencies and private entities such as the Nature Conservancy.
Ferraro, who’s been with the AWCC since it began its work in 1998, points to building plans for a new state-of-the-art facility to replace the hatchery campus that was a premiere operation when it was built in 1950.
“We’re just about maxed out at this facility,” he said, noting the new center “has been a dream for a long time.”
Ferraro remains grateful to state officials for the foresight to establish the AWCC. He noted that they’ve stocked 28 species from the center and have about 36 in production.
“Over the past 10 years,” the Wildlife Resources website says, “2,618,500 juvenile mussels of 24 species have been propagated, with over 638,000 being released back into the wild. The AWCC has also helped preserve and protect snails and hellbenders.
After a quarter of a century at the work, Ferraro spoke of passion and “the ability to actually see the fruits of your labor” as forces motivating him to keep at it.
Lane observed of Ferraro: “He’d probably come for free.”
Ferraro reflected, “If you love your job, you never work a day of your life.” Still, he appreciates that they can go into area rivers and find thriving mussels that he helped propagate, tag and release 20 years ago.
When the AWCC began its work, Ferraro observed, “You couldn’t go to the mussel store and buy them.”
He described the work as akin to farming. “We farm mussels and you don’t have a bumper crop every year.”
Ferraro started out in construction work. Looking toward the Holston and the mountains and gesturing toward AWCC ponds, he said, “I’d never have seen this in construction.”
Yet, his prior experience has helped him design and innovate equipment for the AWCC.
Despite his tenure, Ferraro is quick to laud his peers and spoke repeatedly of the team effort. In addition to Lane and Colletti, the team includes Tiffany Leach, a natural resource specialist.
Lane believes that having a multi-generation team made up of men and women helps bring different perspectives and skills to their work.
He praised their commitment, noting that they share the responsibility of weekend and holiday work.
Lane came to the work after experiencing work on a Clinch River project as a Virginia Tech student. His mother also grew up on the river and often spoke of finding seashells [mussel shells] there.
Colletti found herself at the AWCC after studying conservation and was drawn to being able to do science and affect education and policy. She also possesses a fondness for hellbenders, a giant salamander frequently associated with this region.