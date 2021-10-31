Aquatic center works to restore imperiled freshwater mussels

The AWCC has witnessed such cooperation. Early on, Ferraro said, a half-inch of rain could fall and the river would become quite muddy where many harmful practices were happening upstream. However, the U.S. Forest Service and private landowners have incorporated better practices into their land management and now, when it rains, Ferraro observed the water will be muddy for a few hours but then quickly returns to clear.

He waved a hand around at the native plants growing along the river bank on the hatchery property. Ferraro said, “We’re practicing what we preach.” Known as riparian buffers, such plant zones create a buffer to prevent or slow pollutants entering a stream from runoff, control erosion and provide habitat and nutrition.

They also noted that some local governments along the Clinch have worked hard to improve conditions along their stretches of the river. Ferraro said some mussel species exist only near Cedar Bluff and that community’s leaders have taken proactive steps to protect them.

“Humans want to do the right thing,” said Lane. “They just don’t always have the information,” he added, noting that current lifestyles often disconnect people from the world around them.