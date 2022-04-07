 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

April snow showers coming Saturday?

  • Updated
  • 0
Spring Colors

Despite the forecast for cold temperatures and possible snow this weekend, the spring colors are beginning to come to life.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Springtime snow showers are expected to crown the highest peaks of the Mountain Empire with white caps in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The valleys of the greater Bristol region may only see a dusting — or flurries — as Friday night merges into Saturday morning, said Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“On Saturday, we’re only going to have a high temperature of 45 degrees,” Buckles said. “The normal high is about 66. So this is about 20 degrees below normal.”

Friday rain could include ice, Buckles said.

“The weather comes in on Friday with cold air. It’s going to be arriving throughout the day. We’re going to have a lot of widespread scattered rain showers on Friday afternoon,” Buckles said. “It’s going to be a little bit breezy as that cold air is moving in — maybe 30 miles an hour.”

Friday’s high temperature will be 53 degrees.

People are also reading…

The rain is expected to turn to snow after midnight on Friday when the temperatures in the higher elevations of the Tri-Cities will fall into the 20s, Buckles said.

By Saturday morning, the temperatures in the valley will be around freezing, Buckles said.

“We could see some light snow showers. But it’s pretty much going to be limited to those high elevations,” he said.

Even so, Buckles said, “I would not be surprised at all to see some snow flurries and snowflakes falling on Saturday morning across the valley.”

As much as 3 inches of snow could fall on the upper elections — above 2,500 feet — at Whitetop Mountain, Brumley Mountain and High Knob in Southwest Virginia, as well as Holston Mountain and Roan Mountain in Northeast Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

Buckles warned motorists to use caution Saturday on mountain-climbing roads such as I-26 crossing Sams Gap between Erwin, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Widening losses drive interest in golf course revamp

Widening losses drive interest in golf course revamp

The Bristol Tennessee City Council recently asked for new ideas for the Steele Creek Golf Course property from a group called The Sports Facilities Cos., and the primary reason could be a widening loss on the bottom line for the golf course, which has lost at least $77,000 per year the past three years.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows destruction in Kyiv region following Russian occupation

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts