The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold a public meeting Tuesday, April 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park master plan.

The meeting will be held in the Victorian Parlor at the Southwest Virginia Museum, 10 West 1st St. North, Big Stone Gap, according to a written statement.

DCR planners and staff will provide an overview of the park, discuss the process for master plans, which are updated every 10 years, take questions from the audience and gather feedback.

A master plan guides development for each Virginia State Park.

Located in the town of Big Stone Gap, the park is unique among Virginia’s state parks. The main feature is the Southwest Virginia Museum, which is housed in a mansion originally built by Rufus Ayers from 1888 and 1895. The park serves to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Southwest Virginia in perpetuity through educational exhibits and programs, according to the statement.

Supporting the recreational needs of the community requires the community’s input. Attendees will have the opportunity to give feedback during a portion of the meeting.

Written feedback will also be accepted through May 4, 2023. Written comments may be emailed to samantha.wangsgard@dcr.virginia.gov; faxed to 804-786-9240; or mailed to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Attn: Samantha Wangsgard, 600 E. Main St., 24th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.