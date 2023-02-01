April concert expected to attract 15,000 to city

BRISTOL, Va. — An outdoor concert featuring 1980s era rock stars Billy Idol and Bret Michaels is expected to temporarily double the city’s population on April 29.

Dubbed the Rebel Rock Street Show, the concert is scheduled for the Cumberland Street parking lot at the corner of Cumberland and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, organizer Brent Buchanan of the Cameo Theatre announced this week.

The show will be structured much like the 2012 Mumford and Son Gentlemen of the Road tour that played to about 17,000 in that same parking lot.

“We want to take our brand of entertainment to the masses,” Buchanan told the Herald Courier Wednesday. “To take what we do on a small scale and say, ‘This is who the Cameo Theatre is.’ And I couldn’t really ask for two better artists to kick off this next step in the progression of our business model.”

Buchanan refurbished and reopened the historic Cameo Theatre in 2021 and has hosted a wide array of music acts

All of this event’s 15,000 tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., on the Cameo website There is no seating and all tickets are general admission standing room only. A total of 500 VIP tickets that are closer to the stage will also be offered for sale.

Buchanan admitted he was a bit “star struck” in negotiating to bring the pair to his hometown and called the show a “dream come true.”

Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., with an as-yet-unannounced opening act scheduled to play from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michaels is scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with headliner Billy Idol to take the stage from 10 p.m. until 11:45 p.m.

“The city of Bristol Virginia has taken some hits lately and I think this will be a nice feather in their cap – something cool they can hang their hat on,” he said.

Buchanan announced the concert on social media Tuesday and Idol added the date to his tour page.

Calls have already come in from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia

“This has been part of the plan all along to build the brand – take the Cameo Theatre name which has been a great brand since 1925 – and build it outside of the four walls we have. I had ideas of doing something like this years ago but had to get my sea legs underneath me,” Buchanan said. “. It’s funny how many people have called thinking this show is at the Cameo. Do you really think I could afford Billy Idol and Bret Michaels on a 500-seat venue?”

Buchanan said they have been in talks for a while but the entire event came together just 10 days ago.

“It should look almost identical in scope, scale and setup like Mumford and Sons. There may be a few variations,” he said. “Patrons will be able to come and go once their bracelet is scanned in. Most likely we’ll have some vendors outside the perimeter and some vendors inside the perimeter.

“Our goal is for everybody to win. We want the downtown businesses to win, the vendors, the restaurants, the bars, the shops to be full,” he said.

City Manager Randy Eads said the city has been interested for some time in doing another parking lot style concert like the 2012 Mumford & Sons show.

“Right now we are in the early stages of the planning process. Staff is meeting to go over potential street closures,” Eads said. “We’re waiting on a final plan from him right now as to how we are going to set everything up.”

Eads said the event should be a boon to local businesses.

‘’This is just one of many to come. We’ve started exploratory talks on other [outdoor] shows,” Buchanan said. “I hope everybody is as excited as we are.”

For more information: Visit thecameotheater.com