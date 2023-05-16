Trail Days treks back into Damascus, Virginia, this weekend.

The town in Washington County spotlights volunteers, hosts vendors and celebrates its 36th year of the world-famous Appalachian Trail Days Festival on Friday to Sunday.

The town is now gearing up for another busy season of hikers on the Appalachian Trail, which runs through downtown Damascus, said Julie Kroll, the recreation program director or Damascus.

Known as “Trail Days” by locals and hikers, the event is a celebration of the Appalachian Trail and hiker culture.

It’s not the only “Trail Days” in Virginia. Another is held at Troutville, which also lies along the Appalachian Trail.

Still, Damascus is known among hikers as the “Friendliest Town on the Appalachian Trail.”

It is home to the new Damascus Trail Center, one of three visitor centers managed by the

Appalachian Trail Conservancy along the entire length of the AT, running more than 2000 miles from Georgia to Maine.

The title sponsor this year is Hyperlite Mountain Gear, a company popular among hikers for its ultralight backpacks, shelters, tarps, and accessories.

Look for lectures, contests and workshops geared towards hiking dogs and hiking gear at places across town, including the town park, Rock School and the Damascus Old Mill.

Learn about rain barrels, the rebirth of the American chestnut tree and how to store food in the wilderness without having a bear break into it.

Friday’s highlights include:

7:30 a.m., One Way Ministries: Prayer Gathering.

11 a.m., Appalachian Trail Conservancy booth in the Town Park: ATC raffle drawing.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock School Auditorium: ALDHA’s

Annual Hiker Feed.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Town Park Gazebo: Live Music by Anthony Childress

Experience.

2 p.m., Damascus Trail Center classroom: lecture presentation on Virginia’s lost path of the Appalachian Trail between Damascus and Roanoke.

5:30-7:30 p.m., Town Park Gazebo: Live Music by Gents & Liars.

>>For more

Info: 276-475-3831