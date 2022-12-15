Appalachian School of Pharmacy partners with Higher Education Center

ABINGDON, Va. — The Appalachian School of Pharmacy and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center announced a partnership through which students of the ACP will now have to opportunity to take classes at the Higher Ed Center.

During the announcement event at the Higher Ed Center on Thursday, Susan Mayhew, the provost and dean of The Appalachian School of Pharmacy, explained that through this partnership, ACP students completing their second-year didactic curriculum will now have the opportunity to come to Abingdon to complete their studies in an area with a lot of professional opportunities in the future.

"This is a logical transition for us. We have third-year clinical rotations that are in the Bristol, Abingdon, and Tri-Cities area. So bringing our second-year curriculum, our didactic curriculum here, and then the students can transition to their clinical rotations," Mayhew said. "It puts them in this area for like two consecutive years, which will help add to the workforce. The longer a student is in a region, the more likely they are to stay there."

Mickey McGlothlin, the president of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, highlighted how this partnership opens the door for Virginia Highlands Community College students to continue their studies and enter the regional health industry workforce.

"It's great for the workforce. It's great for our region. We need more pharmacists, we need more nurses, and that's what we do here at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center," McGlothlin said.

Adam Hutchinson, president of Virginia Highlands Community College, emphasized how excited he is to share this opportunity, which is just down the road, with VHCC students.

"This is the kind of partnership that I think we all envisioned when we opened the Higher Ed Center, the opportunity for community college students to transition to advanced degrees that have workforce relevance in our region and never have to park in a different parking space," Hutchinson said. "It is a unique academic pathway, and that's the part that I'm excited to share with our students that they really can go from the top of the hill to here and be successful."