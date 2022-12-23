Appalachian reports thousands without power; TVA asks for conservation

Appalachian Power reports more than 42,600 customers are without power this morning across its entire service area at about 10 a.m. Friday.

The provider, which serves much of Southwest Virginia and part of Sullivan County Tennessee reports 965 total outage cases, according to the company website.

Nearly 400 without power are in an area generally south of Interstate 81 in Washington and Smyth counties in Virginia from near the state line to just south of Marion. Another 200 are in the dark between Marion and Atkins.

Other spot outages are reported in other parts of Washington, Scott, Buchanan, Wise and Tazewell counties. Many of the outages are due to trees falling across power lines, according to the firm’s interactive map.

APCO also reports extensive outages across West Virginia and along the I-81 corridor to Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and eastward toward Lynchburg and south of Charlottesville.

BVU reported a non-weather related breaker issue caused a temporary disruption Thursday night, but thus far Friday no outages and no disruptions, spokesman Chris Hall said.

TVA - which supplies BVU and BTES with electricity - is asking customers to conserve electricity to make sure power is available.

Single digit temperatures across the entire TVA region is pushing power demand past 30,000 MW. TVA expects power demand to remain near this level through Saturday, according to a statement. The power system remains stable and thousands of public power workers at TVA, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES), and other local power companies are working hard in challenging conditions to keep it that way.

TVA asks the public to join us in taking some simple steps to reduce power use without impacting the holidays.

Lower thermostats by one or two degrees, delay using washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and high-energy-use appliances until later on Saturday afternoon and keep window coverings closed on the non-sunny side of homes but open them if bright sunlight is available to provide additional heat.

“TVA and BTES actively prepare for extreme events like this all year,” said Clayton Dowell, Interim CEO of BTES. “The extreme cold is expected to last through the weekend before warmer temperatures return to the region early next week, which will reduce power demands to more seasonal levels.”

The voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power throughout the Tennessee Valley region and avoid interruptions in service.