Appalachian Power plans transmission line upgrade

A transmission line upgrade by Appalachian Power that will include new poles and improved lines is expected to boost energy delivery to customers in Washington and Smyth counties.
The utility announced a project to replace existing wooden poles and string larger lines along Hillman Highway in Washington County connecting to state Route 107 in Smyth County.
The Hillman Highway – Saltville Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 20 miles of transmission line in or near the existing right-of-way. Upgrades include replacing wooden poles from the 1950s with steel poles and larger wires to strengthen the transmission system, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.
“These upgrades help ensure reliable electric service for customers,” George Porter, senior communications consultant, said in the release. “The existing line is almost 75 years old, and the risk of equipment failing and causing outages continues to rise with each passing year.”
Porter said the company plans to use the existing 60-100 feet of right-of-way. There should be little or no disruption to property owners, the power company said.
Property owners along the project line will be contacted and are encouraged to view a virtual open house to submit comments, the release states.
“Communication with property owners will be key,” Porter said. “If we don’t hear from people, we don’t know about their plans with the property, their future plans. We need that feedback to help us plan.”
Contractors for the project will meet with property owners beginning this fall, Porter said. Field surveys begin next summer and construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024.
According to information from Appalachian Power, the rebuild will begin at a substation off Hillman Highway in Abingdon, travel northeast along Hillman Highway, pass through Meadowview and Glade Spring before turning north toward state Route 107. The rebuild will end at a substation off East Main Street in Saltville.
Porter said the company’s main objective is to never disrupt power delivery to customers and there is no expectation that this would occur during the project. That is why it is being accomplished within the existing right-of-way, he said. Prior communication with property owners is vital to helping prevent any disruption.
“We will work directly with any property owners who need individual attention,” he added.
Porter said the project doesn’t include any new connections, but it is part of the company’s industrial push to help the area spike interest for potential business looking for reliable service.
Property owners can now visit a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Hillman Highway to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Landowners are encouraged to provide input by Friday, Sept. 17.
Porter said that property owners can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail.
The total cost of the project is not yet known, Porter said, and costs will be determined as plans move forward. That’s another reason that property owner feedback is important, he said, to take into budget consideration any issues with the right-of-way.
Virtual updates will be provided as the project progresses with hopes to have an in-person open house closer to the construction date.