Appalachian Power plans transmission line upgrade

“Communication with property owners will be key,” Porter said. “If we don’t hear from people, we don’t know about their plans with the property, their future plans. We need that feedback to help us plan.”

Contractors for the project will meet with property owners beginning this fall, Porter said. Field surveys begin next summer and construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024.

According to information from Appalachian Power, the rebuild will begin at a substation off Hillman Highway in Abingdon, travel northeast along Hillman Highway, pass through Meadowview and Glade Spring before turning north toward state Route 107. The rebuild will end at a substation off East Main Street in Saltville.

Porter said the company’s main objective is to never disrupt power delivery to customers and there is no expectation that this would occur during the project. That is why it is being accomplished within the existing right-of-way, he said. Prior communication with property owners is vital to helping prevent any disruption.

“We will work directly with any property owners who need individual attention,” he added.