Appalachian Power announces line upgrade project for Scott County, Virginia, and Sullivan County, Tennessee

Appalachian Power recently announced it plans upgrades to the electric transmission system in Scott County, Virginia, and Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The Fort Robinson-Hill Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of electric transmission line and upgrading two substations to support the area’s current power demand and improve electric reliability for customers.

“By upgrading this 50-year-old power line to modern standards, we’re able to provide more reliable service to our customers and reduce the temporary outages they experience during frequent maintenance on the line,” George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, said.

The rebuild begins at the Fort Robinson Substation located off North Holston River Drive in Sullivan County and travels east, crossing US-23 to the Kyle Hill Substation on Echo Avenue. Routes continue north, crossing the Tennessee-Virginia state line and paralleling US-23 through Weber City to the Moccasin Gap Substation. The rebuild continues on the existing route northwest through Gate City and splits to new proposed routes along Broadwater Avenue for approximately half a mile. The remaining upgrades travel northeast in or near the existing right-of-way, cross Clinch River Highway and end at the Hill Substation located near State Route 862.