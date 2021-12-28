Appalachian Independence Center to provide 37 air purifiers to BRVA residents

Bristol, Virginia residents impacted by foul odors from the city’s landfill gained another source for free air purifiers Tuesday.
The Appalachian Independence Center (AIC), a nonprofit center located in Abingdon dedicated to helping disabled citizens live independently, has secured 37 air purifiers for distribution after seeing the need to provide some help for residents on the Virginia side of the state line suffering from landfill-related issues.
“Our services are for people with disabilities, and we felt like we needed to address what has been going on in the city of Bristol because that is one of the areas we cover,” Lena Jefferson, an independent living advocate for the AIC said Tuesday.
She said residents of the area AIC regularly works with have been asking the organization to provide the assistance.
“People have been reaching out to us who have been our consumers for years,” she said. “While we have been working with them, we have heard complaints. That’s kind of how we started to think outside the box about how we could help.”
To receive an air purifier from AIC, applicants must be a resident of Bristol, Virginia, have a disability or chronic condition and be below 80% of the area median family income. A family of two making less than $37,850 per year would qualify for the program.
Jefferson said there are no specific disabilities that would make people eligible for the program.
“It’s really any chronic condition that causes people significant disability,” she said.
The air purifiers are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Jefferson said residents should begin applying for the air purifiers immediately.
While the city of Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County have provided funds for free air purifiers to Tennessee residents, Virginia residents affected by the landfill smell have had to rely on the generosity of private donors.