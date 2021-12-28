Appalachian Independence Center to provide 37 air purifiers to BRVA residents

More Information » To apply for a free air purifier, call the Appalachian Independence Center at (276) 628-2979.

Bristol, Virginia residents impacted by foul odors from the city’s landfill gained another source for free air purifiers Tuesday.

The Appalachian Independence Center (AIC), a nonprofit center located in Abingdon dedicated to helping disabled citizens live independently, has secured 37 air purifiers for distribution after seeing the need to provide some help for residents on the Virginia side of the state line suffering from landfill-related issues.

“Our services are for people with disabilities, and we felt like we needed to address what has been going on in the city of Bristol because that is one of the areas we cover,” Lena Jefferson, an independent living advocate for the AIC said Tuesday.

She said residents of the area AIC regularly works with have been asking the organization to provide the assistance.