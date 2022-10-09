Another $12.6 million in I-81 projects are getting underway this fall

Three new Interstate 81 improvement projects valued at $12.6 million are getting underway this fall across Southwest Virginia.

Those projects will join four others, worth a combined $16 million, which were recently completed in the 12-county Bristol district, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

To date of 11 of 27 planned I-81 projects in Southwest Virginia have been completed as part of the $2 billion I-81 corridor improvement program which became law in 2019, according to the VDOT website www.improve81.org.

Overall, 23 of 64 planned projects have been completed along the 325-mile corridor, according to the website.

“A big part of the corridor improvement program is to improve safety,” Bristol district spokesperson Michelle Earl said. “These projects are looking to do just that – to improve safety.”

The new work includes:

• A $3 million project to extend the southbound on-ramp at mile marker 54, connecting the southbound on-ramp to the Groseclose rest area off-ramp. Work began in August with completion expected in November.

• A $2 million project to extend the exit 47 southbound on-ramp is starting and expected to be finished by the end of the year.

• A $7.65 million project to add a truck climbing lane northbound at mile marker 39.5 in the Seven Mile Ford area of Smyth County was awarded to W-L Construction & Paving, Inc., from Chilhowie, in late September. Work is anticipated to begin later this year and be completed by May 2024.

The recently completed projects include:

• A $2 million project to add high-friction epoxy overlay to the roadway, to improve traction during wet weather, southbound between mile marker 38.1 and 39.2 in Smyth County. Fencing was also added to prevent animals from crossing the interstate and work was completed in August.

• A $2 million extension of the northbound and southbound off-ramps at mile marker 38.9 in Smyth County was finished in August.

• A $2 million southbound acceleration lane extension at mile marker 44 in Smyth County was completed in June.

• A $10 million design-build contract to extend the acceleration lane northbound at exit 47 in Marion was completed in August.

The $35 million project currently underway at Exit 17 in Abingdon is primarily separate of the corridor projects and was primarily funded through the state’s Smart Scale highway program. About $3 million came from the I-81 improvement program.

The Exit 17 work is designed to improve traffic flow on Route 75 beneath I-81 and to improve safety on I-81 by giving more space for traffic to queue on the northbound off-ramp, according to VDOT. Work began in February 2021 and is expected to wrap up in spring 2023.

It includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road and relocation of the Commerce Drive frontage road adjacent to the northbound exit 17 off-ramp.

The I-81 corridor funding was applied to extending the southbound acceleration lane at the Exit 17 on-ramp, which is presently under construction.

Next up will be a two-year project to add another lane on the southbound side of I-81 in Washington County.

“We are not yet to the construction phase, but we are working on that widening project southbound between exits 10 and 7,” Earl said. “It is a $31 million project. The public hearing was October 2021 and the design was approved in late November 2021. We’re currently in the right-of-way phase and we anticipate construction to begin in early 2024.”

- For more information: www.improve81.org