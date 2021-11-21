 Skip to main content
Annual holiday tradition brings gifts to all the good girls and boys
Santa Train — of Cars (Again)

The Santa Train didn’t run through Southwest Virginia on Saturday, but area children still had the opportunity to receive gifts in a COVID-19 safe manner.

For the second consecutive year, the Santa Train held drive-thru gift distribution events at Food City locations throughout the coalfields, just as it did last year in response to the pandemic.

Prior to 2020, the train ran for nearly 80 years between near Pikeville, Kentucky, and Kingsport, Tennessee, bringing some Christmas cheer to the region.

Last year, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting events around the world, the Santa Train switched plans. Out of an abundance of caution for all attendees, volunteers and employees, Team Santa Train decided to hold a drive-thru gift distribution event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The events were held at Food City stores in Pikeville, plus Clintwood, St. Paul and Weber City in Virginia.

Guests were advised to stay in their vehicles and receive gifts from the staff members. Santa’s elves distributed 500 gift backpacks for children ages 2 to 12 and wrapping paper at each of the four locations.

“Santa wants to send a big thank you to Food City for allowing us to use its stores as this year’s Santa Train 2021 stops,” Team Santa Train wrote on social media Saturday. “We couldn’t have held this event safely without each of our sponsors.”

The sponsors included the Kingsport Chamber, CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls.

