Annual campaign provides cold-weather clothing items to homeless and needy downtown

The campaign started in 2015, when the city’s Office of Community Relations staff got together to figure out what could be done to help those in need stay warm during the winter. Since then, the city has received and distributed about 4,000 donated items from the community, all of which have been placed in different locations and tagged with the message, “I am not lost. Please take this to keep warm!”

At the kickoff Thursday, Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell invited the public to take part in the campaign. The mayor also talked about what the effort means to him.

“We welcome anyone that would like to participate in it (the campaign). Our drop-off points are at all the fire stations, City Hall, Slater Center, so you know, come out and be a part of it,” Luttrell said. “Back when I was younger, you didn’t have this kind of outreach. It means a lot knowing that you are able to go out and impact somebody’s life, even if it’s just a little bit. … Anytime you have a chance to make a difference in the world and you don’t, you’re wasting time here on Earth.”