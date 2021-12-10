Annual campaign provides cold-weather clothing items to homeless and needy downtown

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Marlis McLean spent two years knitting an assortment of socks, hats and gloves. On Thursday, she happily placed them on trees and signs in downtown Bristol as part of the kickoff for the 7th annual Spread the Glove campaign.
McLean and her husband, Bill, recently moved to the Twin City from Tulsa, Oklahoma. When she heard about the program the city started to make cold-weather items available to the homeless and needy downtown, she jumped at the opportunity to contribute her items.
“We recently just moved here and have always been involved in doing things for others. Of course, last year being COVID, we couldn’t get out … so I thought this is the year I am going to donate all of my time, energy and things,” she said. “Is (giving) not the most special feeling in the world, being able to help someone who is in need?”
The campaign started in 2015, when the city’s Office of Community Relations staff got together to figure out what could be done to help those in need stay warm during the winter. Since then, the city has received and distributed about 4,000 donated items from the community, all of which have been placed in different locations and tagged with the message, “I am not lost. Please take this to keep warm!”
At the kickoff Thursday, Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell invited the public to take part in the campaign. The mayor also talked about what the effort means to him.
“We welcome anyone that would like to participate in it (the campaign). Our drop-off points are at all the fire stations, City Hall, Slater Center, so you know, come out and be a part of it,” Luttrell said. “Back when I was younger, you didn’t have this kind of outreach. It means a lot knowing that you are able to go out and impact somebody’s life, even if it’s just a little bit. … Anytime you have a chance to make a difference in the world and you don’t, you’re wasting time here on Earth.”
Longtime Bristol resident Peg Staton has become a yearly contributor to the campaign. She believes that knitting the items has allowed her to stay focused and help people in her community stay warm as the holidays approach and the weather gets colder.
“I knit the caps, and I have a friend, her name is Pat. She knits the scarves, and it keeps us out of trouble,” Staton said. “It’s nice to know that somewhere somebody might be a little warmer because of something that I’ve made and donated.”
For more information about this year’s Share the Gloves campaign, contact the Bristol, Tennessee Office of Community Relations at www.communityrelations@bristoltn.org or call 423-764-4171.