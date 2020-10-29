Angry Italian to move into former Macado's building

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Angry Italian restaurant is set to move from its current location on Sixth Street and into the former Macado's building on State Street, the owner told the Bristol Herald Courier Thursday.

Keith Yonker, owner of the popular downtown eatery, said the move from the smaller current location to this larger location will allow them to seat significantly more diners and expand their menu of traditional Italian and Chicago style food as well as allow them to expand the amount of drinks they serve.

He said presently he plans to shutdown the Sixth Street location in early December and hopes to open at the new building in early February if everything goes well.

