Amy Shuttle named Chamber executive VP, COO

Amy Shuttle has been named the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Shuttle began her career at the chamber in 2010. After six years, she was named senior vice president of the chamber.

“Amy is the epitome of a team player and team leader,” Beth Rhinehart, the chamber’s CEO, said in a news release. “Her commitment to the mission of our Chamber and her service in the community is impressive. She is respected across the region and has earned this recognition.”

Shuttle has received a number of awards, for her work with the chamber, including the ACCE Silver Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and she was named a certified chamber executive by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in July.