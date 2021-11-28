ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon High School baseball coach Mark Francisco has a favorite quote.

“If you build it, they will come,” Francisco said.

That popular line inspired by the iconic 1989 motion picture “Field of Dreams” refers to one man’s quest to convert an Iowa cornfield into a baseball diamond where dreams can come true.

According to Francisco and other community leaders in Abingdon, a new attraction just off Interstate 81’s Exit 17 has the potential to create dreams and transform lives.

Welcome to the Abingdon Sports Complex, a 41-acre, $12.5 million facility featuring seven baseball, softball and soccer fields. It’s next to The Meadows development and bordered by the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Ambitious plans for the facility were first outlined in 2015. After various delays and a jungle of red tape, construction is on schedule. The basics of the complex are done, but work continues in areas like the interior of the press box and parking areas. The weather will determine the actual completion date, but the end of the year remains the finish line. A tentative grand opening date of April 16 has been set.

“With the baseball, softball and soccer traditions we have in our town, I think most people would be surprised at just how limited we are from a facility standpoint,” Francisco said. “The sports complex should really help fill that void.”

Loading the bases

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb summed up the town’s version of the “Field of Dreams” in two words during a recent tour.

“Game-changer. I don’t think people realize what type of impact this facility will make,” Webb said.

The 38-year-old was a standout distance runner at Abingdon High School. His involvement in the planning of the sports complex began four years ago.

“I’ve been so blessed in life, and my wife and I were wanting to give something back,” Webb said. “I’m proud of what Abingdon has become, and I wanted to help take the progress to the next level. With the unique location and potential of this sports complex, we have an amazing opportunity.”

On Nov. 1, Abingdon recreation officials Jennifer Johnson and Kyle Pollard posted a Facebook update on Abingdon’s town page regarding the construction at the complex and the availability to host tournaments.

“When I got to work the following Monday, we had tons of messages from tournament organizers,” Pollard said.

He said the softball and baseball fields have already been booked for tournaments on every weekend from April 23 to Nov. 12, 2022.

“It’s interesting to wrap my head around that,” Pollard said. “Obviously, there is a need for this type of facility in Abingdon.”

Johnson, who serves as Abingdon’s recreation director, said town officials want to build on the existing culture of youth sports in the area.

“We have a system to make sure we’re working both with local people and for folks that organize tournaments for travel teams,” Johnson said. “Travel ball is a competitive and growing trend, and we want to make this a regional hub.”

Travel ball teams are formed by parents, high school coaches and former college coaches. The regional squads, which are open to youth of various ages, compete in tournaments organized by local operations and groups such as the USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association), Perfect Game and the Amateur Athletic Union.

Michael Surrett, senior management assistant for Abingdon, said the town’s design consultant examined travel ball complexes around the country before deciding on a fit for the Abingdon location.

“I’ve been involved since this project was proposed, and it’s very exciting to reach the point where you can see the finish line,” Surrett said. “I can’t wait to see all the people out here next spring. This is going to be huge for Abingdon and for Southwest Virginia.”

Popular travel ball attractions such as the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach feature synthetic or artificial turf fields. The upfront cost and maintenance of turf proved too expensive for Abingdon.

“And some travel teams prefer natural grass,” Webb said.

Derek Bowman was recently hired as the head groundskeeper for the complex. Bowman has experience overseeing the baseball and softball fields at Virginia Tech.

Webb has heard proposals for basketball courts. He’s also hoping to land high school soccer contests along with regional and state tournaments for baseball and softball.

Along with two concession stands, the surrounding acres will include a playground area with a splash pad, a perimeter hiking trail and a pump track for bicycles consisting of berms and mounds in a loop format.

“We want to have something for everyone,” Webb said.

The players

Chandler Davis is a mover and shaker in the travel ball business.

A former baseball standout at Virginia High, Davis transitioned into coaching two years after finishing his run on the baseball team in 2017 at Radford University.

“I love working with kids, and travel ball has grown and will continue to grow on a regional and national level,” Davis said. “When I was growing up, playing a Little League all-star team was the big thing. Now, people focus on travel baseball.”

Along with his job as a baseball assistant at VHS, Davis works with the prestigious Dirtbags travel ball organization, which has helped groom dozens of athletes for college scholarships and opportunities to play at the professional level.

“I talk to college coaches on a weekly basis, and those guys are putting a big focus on travel teams,” Davis said.

He has followed the development of the Abingdon Sports Complex from day one.

“This opens a lot of doors for our area,” Davis said. “Every kid wants to play at a nice complex, and there are so many good organizations in this area.

“I think the Abingdon complex will be filled each week, especially as bigger tournaments are held and word gets out. Within the next 5-10 years, I could see national travel ball events being held right here in our backyard. And the town will be packed with visitors.”

Eric Hungate knows about the rich baseball talent pool in Abingdon. His oldest son is a pitcher at Liberty University while younger son Chase is a pitcher and infielder at Virginia Commonwealth University.

According to Hungate, the Sports Complex will fuel the growth of youth sports in Abingdon and also serve as an economic driver.

“There will be a far-reaching impact for all of Southwest Virginia related to kids, their families and the local economies,” Hungate said. “Abingdon will see teams traveling in from the East Coast, Northeast and Deep South. I have a 12-year-old daughter who plays softball, so I absolutely plan to watch games there.”

Lebanon’s Aaron Buchanan is another veteran of the travel ball scene. His oldest son, Matthew, plays baseball at the University of Virginia after twice being selected as the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year based on his record-setting numbers with the Lebanon Pioneers. Matthew’s brother, Seth, is a rising star at Lebanon High School.

Matthew Buchanan developed his skills by competing in tournaments across the country for travel teams such as the Lebanon Hustlers, Tennessee Vikings, East Tennessee Crusaders and the Kansas City Royals scout team.

“The impact of the Abingdon complex will be immediate for younger teams,” Aaron Buchanan said. “Abingdon is a beautiful and unique setting with entertainment options that could potentially keep guests in the area, so this complex could impact the local economy significantly.”

Aaron Buchanan also thinks the Abingdon facility will fit in well with current travel ball hotspots such as Domtar and Brickyard Park in Kingsport and Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Some of our fondest youth baseball memories were made possible because of these venues,” Buchanan said. “We’re excited for anything that brings opportunity and attention to our local athletes, and the complex will add that.”

Home run

Just up the hill from the Abingdon Sports Complex is the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, an 82-room operation that has attracted business from youth sports teams competing in Bristol area tournaments.

General Manager Gerard Caron said he is already preparing for an influx of young baseball, softball and soccer athletes next spring.

“We know what’s going to happen,” Caron said. “The Sports Complex will be huge for Abingdon, especially for the hotels. And we’ve got a facility here that’s very accommodating to that type of client.”

Caron is familiar with the patterns of travel teams after coaching a Northern Virginia-based AAU basketball squad for several years.

“Families travel with these teams, and they need something to do when they are in a town,” Caron said. “Not only do we expect to see a significant increase in business, but there will be a domino effect with people visiting restaurants or enjoying the Creeper Trail.”

Larry Rushing is the general manager of the Hampton Inn by Hilton, which is adjacent to the Sports Complex.

“One of the reasons why we decided to locate in this area was the proximity to Interstate 81 and the access to these ball fields,” Rushing said. “I’ve worked at other properties that have hosted travel ball teams, and I’ve enjoyed following those groups. They bring whole families.”

Rushing has already had inquiries from organizers of tournaments.

“Interstate 81 goes up and down the Eastern Seaboard,” Rushing said. “We’re expecting people from all over.”

Angelia Pingo shares that excitement. She is one of the managers of the Shoney’s restaurant on Cummings Street, less than one mile from the Sports Complex.

“We see business from different sports teams about every weekend, and we’re always happy to get new customers,” Pingo said. “Things can get crazy here during NASCAR race weekends in Bristol, so we’re ready.”

Along with the two NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, Abingdon motels cater to theater lovers attending Barter Theatre, music fans bound for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and nature-seekers who enjoy the kaleidoscope of fall colors along the hiking and biking trails in Abingdon and Damascus.

“The Sports Complex will be another great attraction,” Caron said.

The big picture

Francisco is entering his 17th year as the head coach of the Abingdon Falcons.

His sons, Andrew (Emory & Henry), Thomas (East Carolina) and Luke (Carson Newman) all competed for Abingdon in the Virginia State Little League tournament, and Thomas is now competing in the minor league level with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“My kids were still playing Little League when the idea for a Sports Complex was proposed,” Francisco said. “All three of my kids played with their town team first and would also play some travel tournaments throughout the Southeast.

“I thought the Sports Complex was much needed back then, and I’m grateful for all of the hard work that made it a reality. This will attract more teams and make it more convenient for kids in our community to face some strong competition without having to travel.”

According to Francisco, the spinoff from sports is a grand slam.

“From an economic development standpoint, I think it’s a great investment that will more than pay for itself.”

