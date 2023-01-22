'Always Loretta' will open Song of the Mountains' 19th season

It’s time for season 19, and Song of the Mountains will celebrate by paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Feb. 4 at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Emily Portman will sing and perform the songs of the late country music icon backed by Loretta Lynn’s actual band “The Coalminers,” who provided the music for her the last 55 years of her career.

“We are very fortunate to have this show in our area and be able to tape it for later broadcast on public television,” said Tim White, the show’s host and executive coordinator. “This promises to be a very entertaining night of music and nostalgia for all country music and Loretta Lynn fans.”

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre; the concerts are taped for nationwide broadcast on public television. Tickets for the 7 p.m. event are available online and at the box office.

Portman’s “Always Loretta” brings to life Loretta Lynn hits like “You’re Lookin’ At Country,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and more.

Two groups will open the Feb. 4 show: Becky Buller and the ETSU Bluegrass Progression Band.

Buller, making a return appearance on Song of the Mountains, is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter.

Her compositions can be heard on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, to name just a few. She has written songs for Grammy award-winning albums: she co-wrote “Freedom,” the lead-off track of The Infamous Stringdusters 2018 Grammy-winning album Laws of Gravity as well as “The Shaker” on The Travelin’ McCourys’ self-titled release that brought home the 2019 Best Bluegrass Grammy.

Also passionate about bluegrass music education, she has more than 20 years experience teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting, both privately and at workshops and camps around the world.

The ETSU Bluegrass Progression Band is directed by Jason Leek, a veteran of bluegrass and voice who has performed in the past with the legendary Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver as bassist and vocalist.

The band is made up of student performers who also tour the world playing music professionally.

Song of the Mountains’ website is www.songofthemountains.org.