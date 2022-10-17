Alvis touts accomplishments while seeking fourth term

BRISTOL, Va. – Randy Alvis is proud of the city school system’s accomplishments during his tenure on the School Board and hopes to continue those efforts in the years ahead.

Alvis, 59, is seeking his fourth four-year term on the board. Three seats appear on the general election ballot. The slate of candidates includes Steve Fletcher, Steven Gobble and Vanessa Guffey. Incumbent Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in a special election for her seat.

“We’ve got a lot of good things going on in our school system. I feel like the boards I’ve served on over the past 12 years have made really good decisions for our students and we’ve moved the school system forward. I would like to continue to see that growth,” Alvis said.

The new school now under construction was a priority, he said.

“Moving forward I want to see us address some other facility needs. We’ve got older buildings with the high school and middle school and Van Pelt [Elementary] is now almost 50 years old. We’ve done some repairs at Van Pelt, but we need to maintain it for a number of years to come.”

Alvis initially became interested in the inner workings of how the school system operated and its hiring practices.

“This is one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done. Our board has been great. We talk, like in closed session behind closed doors, we don’t agree on everything but we’re united when we come out,” he said.

Alvis manages an auto repair and muffler shop in Abingdon. In his spare time he enjoys spending time with his grandson and helping take care of his wife’s horses. He is also an auto racing fan and enjoys watching races on TV and in person.

"I do sing in the praise team at Fellowship Chapel. I’m in the choir and sang in the ‘living Christmas tree’ every year they’ve had it,” he said. “I sang my first solo in church when I was 4 years old. I’ve sang my whole life."

Randy Wayne Alvis

Age: 59

Education: Graduate Virginia High School 1981; Ferrum College 1985, BS degree in small business enterprise

Occupation: Manages auto repair business

Family: wife, two children, seven grandchildren

Candidate questions

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia School Board? (100 word limit)

I am a life long resident of Bristol and a graduate of Virginia High School. I have served on the School Board for 12 years and have been the chairman of the board for some of those years.

As a school board member our main role is to set and maintain policy and make decisions that serve our students the best. During my time on the board, we have made our schools safer for students and staff, found a way to build a new intermediate school that will allow all students the same technology and 21st century education regardless of which part of the city you live in and have been able to make our wages for all employees competitive regionally. I will continue to see that our students have the instruction they need to be contributing residents to our community.

2. Please list the two greatest challenges presently facing the city school system and what would you do to address them? (200 word limit)

The two greatest challenges are attendance and mental health. With COVID and virtual classrooms, we lost the interest to engage with some students. The truancy laws in the commonwealth are not stiff enough to deter students and their parents from being absent from class. Working with our legislators to make tougher penalties in the court system across the commonwealth is the first step in addressing attendance.

We need to find a way to provide mental health counselors for our students and staff daily. The aftermath of the pandemic has left students and teachers alike with more stress-filled days in the classroom. We need to look at creative ways to relieve the stress and provide the counseling that is needed with additional state funding.

3. Should increasing funding for teachers and staff remain a priority for the School Board or should the focus shift to something else? Please explain your answer. (150 word limit)

While funding for all our employees has increased, it is important for us to continue to stay competitive in order to hire the best employees available. I would like to see us focus on utilizing our virtual lab and expanding technology offerings to our students so they can compete in an ever-changing 21st century world.