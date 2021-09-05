Although a year late, Bristol Rhythm & Roots celebrating its 20th anniversary

Nearly lost amid the hustle of lineup changes and response to the COVID-19 pandemic is that this year marks the 20th anniversary — albeit a year late — of Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Originally scheduled for last September, the anniversary event was designed to celebrate both the festival’s growing impact on the Twin City and region and its original purpose to honor the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings that earned the congressional designation as the “birthplace of country music.”

“This is our 20th anniversary. When I stop and think about the festival — and I’ve been with it from the very beginning — to see how it’s grown and how our community has taken ownership of it. They have supported us and become part of our family,” BCM Executive Director Ross said. “I’m proud of our economic impact to our downtown and our businesses downtown. You think about 20 years ago, part of our downtown was boarded up, and now there are very few spaces available.”

The first festival — dubbed “Rhythm & Roots Reunion — The Road Home” occurred in October 2001, drawing a few thousand music fans and the curious downtown to hear about 40 mostly local and regional acts, including Ralph Blizard and the New Southern Ramblers, Roni Stoneman, the Reel Time Travelers, Alathea and Twin City native David Massengill.