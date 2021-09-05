Although a year late, Bristol Rhythm & Roots celebrating its 20th anniversary

Nearly lost amid the hustle of lineup changes and response to the COVID-19 pandemic is that this year marks the 20th anniversary — albeit a year late — of Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Originally scheduled for last September, the anniversary event was designed to celebrate both the festival’s growing impact on the Twin City and region and its original purpose to honor the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings that earned the congressional designation as the “birthplace of country music.”
“This is our 20th anniversary. When I stop and think about the festival — and I’ve been with it from the very beginning — to see how it’s grown and how our community has taken ownership of it. They have supported us and become part of our family,” BCM Executive Director Ross said. “I’m proud of our economic impact to our downtown and our businesses downtown. You think about 20 years ago, part of our downtown was boarded up, and now there are very few spaces available.”
The first festival — dubbed “Rhythm & Roots Reunion — The Road Home” occurred in October 2001, drawing a few thousand music fans and the curious downtown to hear about 40 mostly local and regional acts, including Ralph Blizard and the New Southern Ramblers, Roni Stoneman, the Reel Time Travelers, Alathea and Twin City native David Massengill.
By year two, the festival shifted to September and the lineup expanded to include Bristol native Dave Loggins, Grand Ole Opry favorite Little Jimmy Dickens and the Nashville Bluegrass Band, who played to modest crowds. The festival’s upward trajectory appeared solidly set by 2004, as it featured over 60 acts, including headliners Del McCoury, Acoustic Syndicate, Gaelic Storm, Blue Highway and Malcomb Holcomb.
This year marks the earliest festival yet, moved off its traditional third weekend in September after NASCAR shifted Bristol’s summer race date into the NASCAR playoffs.
In the nearly two decades since, world-class performers including Emmylou Harris, Wynona, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dwight Yoakam, Sam Bush, the late Ralph Stanley, Steve Earle and the Avett Brothers have helped headline the festival.
The 10th anniversary event in 2011 featured an All-Star Carter/Rodgers Revival honoring Bristol Sessions artists the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers and featured Cruz Contreras, John Oates, Darrell Scott, Carrie Rodriguez and Dale Ann Bradley, among others.
The festival has endured two tropical storms — the first in 2005 washed out much of Friday’s lineup, and the second in 2013 inundated downtown Saturday but moved out by late afternoon. Despite the rains, that year the festival reported a 10% increase in attendance.
What began as a joint effort between the two cities and governed by a community board is now managed by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music.
It withstood a national economic recession just over a decade ago and now a global pandemic, but organizers promise it will continue, and they are already working on planning next year’s festival.
In looking toward the future, organizers plan to entertain several booking agents this weekend as well as a group of travel writers — to help them experience the “Bristol vibe,” Ross said.
“This festival and all we’re dealing with isn’t the way we envisioned celebrating 20 years of growth and commitment and community pride,” Ross said. “But, at the same time, we are proud of where we are and look forward to 2022, when we will celebrate the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions at our festival.”
