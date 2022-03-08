Alpha Metallurgical Resources reports a record net income

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alpha Metallurgical Resources on Monday reported record net income and adjusted fourth quarter earnings.

The Twin City-based coal producer had $254 million in net income from continuing operations, or $13.30 per diluted share, during the final three months of 2021 and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $315.8 million, according to a written statement.

“Thanks to the continued dedication of our team, Alpha closed out the fourth quarter with an impressive $315.8 million in EBITDA and continued significant reduction in our long-term debt level,” David Stetson, Alpha’s chair and chief executive officer, said. “In looking back on 2021, it was truly a transformational time for the company, complete with a name change to Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the start of the year and a series of important steps in solidifying our role as a leading pure-play metallurgical coal company and building on our role as the largest U.S. met coal producer.”

Alpha reported $83.7 million in net income at the end of the third quarter, or $4.43 per diluted share, and a net $55 million loss one year ago. The adjusted EBITDA total was more than twice the $148.2 million reported at the end of the third quarter.

“We transitioned our portfolio towards lower-cost and higher-quality operations, refreshed our board of directors and completed refinancing of our ABL (asset-based revolving credit facility). Importantly, we are also making swift work of our balance sheet transformation. In a few short months we dramatically reduced the company’s long-term debt and legacy liabilities, further strengthening the already firm foundation that Alpha enjoys,” Stetson said.

“We have continued this momentum with an excellent start in 2022, and, if coal markets remain robust, we expect to be in a position to eliminate our long-term debt within the calendar year. Given our cash generation projections for the year, I’m pleased to announce that our board has approved a $150 million share repurchase program to continue increasing shareholder value,” Stetson said.

Alpha reported sales of 3.7 million tons of met coal during the period with revenues of $658.2 million and $25.4 million of thermal coal, realizing $180.6 million.

“Realizations for the fourth quarter continued to trend upward as expected, with our export business highlighting the benefit of the elevated global pricing dynamics in the metallurgical market,” Andy Eidson, Alpha’s president and chief financial officer, said in the statement. “We look forward to future quarters when our 2022 domestic realizations are expected to improve significantly as a result of the negotiations completed by our sales team late last year. Even with lower domestic pricing that had been locked in long ago, our realizations on met coal for the quarter still came in at an average of $197 per ton.”

Alpha reported $2.2 billion in total revenues for the year with $357 million total income and $288 million net income.

Alpha’s board of directors has scheduled the company’s annual stockholder meeting May 3.

A share of Alpha stock rose slightly on Monday following the earnings release, closing at $116.64 on NASDAQ.