Alpha announces receipt of $70 million tax refund
Alpha announces receipt of $70 million tax refund

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. on Thursday announced the receipt of its expected $70 million tax refund and related interest payment resulting from a net operating loss carryback claim.

The company, a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, previously disclosed its expectation of receiving the refund before year end, according to a written statement.

“Receiving this tax refund increases Alpha’s total liquidity and we are pleased to have these funds in hand,” said Andy Eidson, Alpha’s president and chief financial officer. “We continue to be optimistic about our ability to build cash and reduce our debt load over the coming quarters, and we look forward to providing updates on that progress with our next quarterly earnings announcement.”

