Alabama and America perform before about 12,000 fans in Bristol

Undeterred, America unpacked its extensive saddlebags during its eclipsed time. Most remarkably, 1972’s sparse yet majestic “A Horse with No Name,” offered a glimpse back to the time of Watergate and bell bottoms. They delivered nothing but the smashes, from 1974’s “Tin Man” and 1975’s “Sister Golden Hair.”

But Saturday night belonged to Alabama.

“I have $900 on my seats,” said Brenda Little Compton, of Paintsville, Kentucky.

Though wet from the rain, she and her husband sat on the front row. She first heard Alabama during the 1980s.

“I was in a store shopping and heard them over the PA the first time I ever heard Alabama,” she said. “They were singing ‘Why Lady Why.’ I went in search for it, and I’ve been their number one fan ever since.”

Two seats down, also on the front row, an excited Tonya Stephens wore a vintage red Alabama T-shirt.

“Oh, I’m just about to die,” said Stephens, moments before Alabama strode on stage. “Tonight, I’m about to pee my pants!”

Screams — from Stephens and Compton, welcomed the legendary band as they found the spotlight.