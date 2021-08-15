Alabama and America perform before about 12,000 fans in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Richard Nixon lived in the White House when Alabama and America were born as bands.
Nixon’s gone but Alabama and America fly onward.
Neither heat of the day nor pandemic of the moment deterred either legendary band or its large audience of about 12,000 during last night’s visit to Bristol. Outdoors and on a modified Thunder Valley Dragway as Thunder Valley Amphitheater, Alabama provided an extensive soundtrack of hits during its 50th Anniversary Tour. America jibed well as the night’s opening act.
Heat radiated well into the night — on stage and off.
America and Alabama remain amazingly well intact. America formed in 1970 as a trio. Of the three, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, still lead America. All three original members of Alabama — singer Randy Owen and his cousins Jeff Cook on fiddle and guitar as well as bassist Teddy Gentry, still helm Alabama. However, a battle with Parkinson’s disease prevents Cook from performing during most of the band’s shows.
Rain and lightning nearly prevented the show from happening. Minutes before America was to have begun rain pelted, thunder thundered, and lightning wickedly flashed. Consequently, the night’s show began nearly an hour late. Furthermore, America shortened its set to only about 20 minutes and eight songs.
Undeterred, America unpacked its extensive saddlebags during its eclipsed time. Most remarkably, 1972’s sparse yet majestic “A Horse with No Name,” offered a glimpse back to the time of Watergate and bell bottoms. They delivered nothing but the smashes, from 1974’s “Tin Man” and 1975’s “Sister Golden Hair.”
But Saturday night belonged to Alabama.
“I have $900 on my seats,” said Brenda Little Compton, of Paintsville, Kentucky.
Though wet from the rain, she and her husband sat on the front row. She first heard Alabama during the 1980s.
“I was in a store shopping and heard them over the PA the first time I ever heard Alabama,” she said. “They were singing ‘Why Lady Why.’ I went in search for it, and I’ve been their number one fan ever since.”
Two seats down, also on the front row, an excited Tonya Stephens wore a vintage red Alabama T-shirt.
“Oh, I’m just about to die,” said Stephens, moments before Alabama strode on stage. “Tonight, I’m about to pee my pants!”
Screams — from Stephens and Compton, welcomed the legendary band as they found the spotlight.
Augmented by a large contingent of musicians to supplement and provide Alabama’s layered sound, Owen and Gentry cannot possibly perform all of its successful singles. For instance, from 1980 and 1993, they registered 32 number one songs on Billboard’s country singles chart.
Thus supplied, Alabama hit Bristol with hits galore.
They opened with a spirited “Dixieland Delight.” A cool breeze in the air, the mid-tempo rocker established a twangy tone for the night’s riveting performance. Hot rod guitars revved from the stage and thundered through the valley. Midway through, they sprinted into a hand-clapping take on The Carter Family’s “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”
Owen leaned over the edge of the stage, microphone in hand, as he beckoned everyone to sing along.
And they did — the majority without masks. Folks hollered. Some danced where they stood. Most beamed as Owen encouraged them to respond. Shoulder to shoulder with friends, family and yes, strangers, the mostly mask-less crowd seemed to check whatever fears they may have had as they packed a large grandstand to witness Alabama’s return to Bristol.
Had Martians landed their spaceship smack dab in the middle of the dragstrip last night, they may well have wondered, ‘What’s COVID-19?”
Perhaps as a nod to the ongoing pandemic, Alabama followed “Dixieland Delight” and “Will the Circle be Unbroken” with 1985’s anthemic “Can’t Keep a Good Man Down.” Vocal harmonies well intact, Owen and Gentry amped the evening with a frenzied “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).”
Dragsters at the line, Alabama green-lighted like Don Garlits behind the wheel. Owen, 71, sang as in days of thunder old, with leads that grabbed and harmonies that moved.
While it’s a far cry from mountain music, Alabama’s brand echoed with the sounds of superstars they were. Even after all of these years, they were country-rock’s crown exceedingly well.