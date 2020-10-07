Airport officials share development updates, needs with political leaders

Cossey also gave a broader presentation about the hundreds of local jobs and dozens of companies dependent on the airport’s operations, as well as the facility’s many challenges: a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint designed before Sept. 11, 2001, which means it’s small and outdated; an airline industry with just a few major players and little competition; and the slew of financial and logistical challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the struggle Cossey seemed most intent on driving home for his political audience was a regulatory one.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is excessive regulations that put roadblocks in front of us for everything that we do,” Cossey said. “Most of those come from airline lobbyists.”

Cossey asked the leaders present to think about the airport’s needs whenever they work on legislation.

“I’m going to send you things that tell you, ‘Hey, this is what we need.’ And I’m not telling you to read it because it’s Republican or it’s Democrat,” he said. “It’s … because the airport needs it. … Just keep that pro-aviation legislation in mind when those things come up.”

Walsingham said she’d take that message to heart if elected.