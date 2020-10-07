Airport officials share development updates, needs with political leaders

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey gave a bus tour Tuesday of the airport’s buildings, hangars and facilities. The finale was a huge patch of rust-colored dirt and rock piles edged in chain-link fencing.
“Look at that flat ground!” Cossey said, getting animated as the bus passed construction vehicles raising clouds of dust over the site. “I’ve never been so excited to show people flat ground.”
That dirt patch is the site of the airport’s future Aerospace Park, a major project that Cossey and other airport officials hope will attract businesses in the aerospace industry to the region.
“This project has been going on for several years,” he said. “[The ground on it] used to look like the rolling hills around it. Now it’s completely flat. It’s substantially complete, and we’re excited about that.”
Diana Harshbarger, the Republican candidate running for Tennessee’s 1st District congressional seat, and Blair Walsingham, her Democratic opponent, were sitting near each other on the bus, along with a government official from Greene County and several members of the media. A second bus followed carrying a similar group.
The bus tour was part of the airport’s first Legislative Day, a meeting between airport officials and local, state and federal representatives for the region. Cossey, who has been directing the airport for about a year and a half, said the goal was simple: Build relationships with current and future legislators.
“Every one of the elected officials that represent those counties and cities, our state representatives and state senators and our federal representatives, they are all a major component of … making this airport successful,” Cossey said. “It was … my goal just to be able to start a conversation about how … we work together.”
The event started in the airport’s mezzanine, where about 20 attendees — masked and seated in spaced-apart chairs — listened to presentations by Cossey and Mark Canty, the director of business development. Along with Harshbarger and Walsingham, the group included Tennessee Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City; Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham and Darlene Calton, along with Sam Jones, a county commissioner who also sits on the Airport Authority’s Board of Directors; and Bristol Tennessee City Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend.
Both Cossey and Canty touted Aerospace Park, which they said is expected to be ready for the construction of actual buildings sometime early next year. Canty estimated that the site could generate between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs if it attracts enough aerospace businesses.
No businesses have signed on yet, but Cossey said he isn’t expecting firm interest until the initial park construction is finished. And the pandemic will likely delay the process, he said.
“Prior to the COVID world, I was hoping we could have somebody signed up … probably by springtime,” he said during the bus tour. “Now, I would be happy if we had somebody really expressing some serious interest by this time next year. And part of [the reason for] that is just … nobody knows how quickly the aviation industry is going to rebound.”
Cossey also gave a broader presentation about the hundreds of local jobs and dozens of companies dependent on the airport’s operations, as well as the facility’s many challenges: a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint designed before Sept. 11, 2001, which means it’s small and outdated; an airline industry with just a few major players and little competition; and the slew of financial and logistical challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the struggle Cossey seemed most intent on driving home for his political audience was a regulatory one.
“One of the biggest challenges we face is excessive regulations that put roadblocks in front of us for everything that we do,” Cossey said. “Most of those come from airline lobbyists.”
Cossey asked the leaders present to think about the airport’s needs whenever they work on legislation.
“I’m going to send you things that tell you, ‘Hey, this is what we need.’ And I’m not telling you to read it because it’s Republican or it’s Democrat,” he said. “It’s … because the airport needs it. … Just keep that pro-aviation legislation in mind when those things come up.”
Walsingham said she’d take that message to heart if elected.
“I was mostly surprised about the regulations and how much it stifles the economic growth here,” the candidate said after the bus tour. “If I [were] elected, I would definitely look into what we could do to further advance what is already invested here in this community and expand it.”
Harshbarger echoed her opponent.
“It was amazing to me that there [are] federal regulations that prohibit the airport itself from trying to recruit new businesses to this Aerospace Park,” Harshbarger said. “That’s something that needs to be looked at.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
