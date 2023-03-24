Bristol Virginia's negotiated settlement with the state, Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies includes deadlines for completion of remediation projects at the landfill included in the consent decree.

On Thursday, DEQ announced it had reached a settlement with the city over environmental issues with the quarry landfill. It follows a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on behalf of DEQ and two other state agencies.

The agreement, filed in Richmond Circuit Court, just needs a judge’s signature.

Last year, operating under a temporary federal injunction after being sued by Bristol Tennessee, the city began implementing a series of steps recommended by a DEQ expert panel. That included ceasing acceptance of all waste, covering the waste with dirt cover and taking steps to improve the landfill gas collection system, installing better monitoring technology to constantly monitor temperatures within the waste mass.

Work is presently ongoing on two fronts, with prescribed deadlines set in the Virginia consent decree.

The first is June 14, the date a $12 million sidewall odor mitigation system is to be completed. Last December, crews began installing the pilot phase of a system around about 220 feet of the sidewall. The system is designed to capture fugitive gas emissions at and near the outer perimeter of the landfill and direct them into the underground gas collection system.

In January crews began extending that design to the remainder of the landfill.

Materials provided during a recent open house showed the process includes sealing off the quarry wall, placing upper and lower collector lines in a trench, connecting them and covering them with dirt. A geomembrane cover is then welded to the geomembrane liner along the wall to form a "complete seal preventing gas from escaping from the covered area," according to city provided information.

Almost simultaneously, the city has until June 30 to drill five “large diameter, dual phase extraction wells” into the waste mass and install “suitable casing” and integrate those wells into the landfill gas collection system.

The plan calls for a total of 35 new wells within the waste mass in addition to the 39 wells presently in place.

On Friday the city posted information on its website regarding both projects.

“Work continued this week on phase 2 of the Sidewall Odor Mitigation System (SOMS). The lower collector installation is nearly complete, with only 700 linear feet remaining,” according to the statement. “The crew has tied in approximately 1,000 feet of liner to the existing liner. Clay is being placed on top of the completed portion of the lower liner in preparation for the installation of the upper collector system.”

“Gas well drilling is scheduled to begin during the middle of next week,” according to the statement. “The City will provide notice prior to the start of drilling for the gas collection system expansion project.”

Away from actual working projects, the city has an April 30 deadline to develop and submit an “effective and sustainable” stormwater management plan, according to the decree. The plan is to address long-term control and removal of stormwater from the landfill until the formal closure plan and post-closure plan are developed.

Future projects include a leachate storage and treatment system and the design, development and installation of an ethylene vinyl alcohol geomembrane cover system.