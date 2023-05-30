Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Twin City nonprofit agency Bristol’s Promise is expanding its reach and changing its name to become Appalachian Promise Alliance.

Bristol's Promise has operated for nearly 25 years, bringing the Bristol community together to address issues facing children, youth and families, according to a written statement.

“We wanted to keep the ‘promise’ as part of our new name to reflect our continued promise to provide the five developmental assets that children, youth and families need to thrive,” said Executive Director Melissa Roberts. “Connection to caring, responsible adults, safe spaces, effective education, healthy starts and opportunities to serve are the five promises we have embraced from our beginning in 1999 and we will continue to uphold them as we move forward.”

Originally aligned with The Five Promises of America’s Promise, Appalachian Promise Alliance has expanded to serve the upper eight counties of Northeast Tennessee and five counties in Southwest Virginia through programs that convene and amplify the voices of residents in those areas, according to the statement.

“From the beginning, we have worked with partners on all of our projects. We used a coalition model of engagement and are now embracing a collective impact model to create deep changes to support our families and youth,” said founding Board President Margaret Feierabend.

Current programming works to alleviate issues around workforce sustainability, equity and inclusion, parenting and poverty. Programming also provides resilience-building education and activities including car seat and passenger safety programs.

For more information, visit www.AppalachianPromiseAlliance.org or call 423-444-0622.