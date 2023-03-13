Two Southwest Virginia agencies have received over $900,000 combined in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants announced Monday by the Youngkin administration.

Gov. Youngkin announced more than $12 million was awarded to 68 projects, according to a written statement. The funding will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 individuals and families through 25 permanent supportive housing, 34 rapid rehousing and nine underserved populations innovation projects.

Family Crisis Support Services Inc., received over $432,200 for a permanent supportive housing program. The same agency received almost $380,000 for a youth innovation project.

Family Crisis Support Services serves Dickenson, Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.

People Incorporated of Virginia received nearly $90,000 to support the Cumberland Plateau Housing trust fund permanent supportive housing program. The agency serves the city of Bristol and the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell and Washington.

“This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring,” Youngkin said in the statement.

The goal of the program is to reduce homelessness throughout Virginia.

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is provided by the General Assembly and the grants announced today represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment. The remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.