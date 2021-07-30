After four years, Sullivan Baby Doe case ends with $35 million settlement

“That’s why I’m not giving you exact numbers on what’s going to go to the counties, because that piece has not been added in there yet, but it will increase it some,” Stranch said.

He said that the full stipulations of the settlement will be publicly released next week — and once the paperwork is complete, Endo will have a week to pay out the full $35 million.

Turning damages into repairs

The case’s plaintiffs include more than 20 county, city and town governments in addition to the three DAGs and Baby Doe.

In a joint statement about the settlement released Thursday morning, Staubus, Baldwin and Armstrong said that money will “be divided among participating cities and counties based on population levels, with no restrictions on how the resources are to be expended.”

But Stranch said that each county, regardless of its size, will first get a flat amount — he didn’t say what — that could fully fund a mobile addiction treatment program.