After dry June, NE Tenn. approaching mild drought

  • Updated
Some Northeast Tennessee counties are approaching mild drought conditions following an abnormally dry June.

The Tri-Cities is not considered to be in a drought condition currently, but some places are “abnormally dry” in Johnson, Carter and Unicoi counties, according to Charles Dalton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“It’s more of a short term, almost a flash drought kind of stuff,” Dalton said.

Since Jan. 1, the Tri-Cities Regional Airport is up about a quarter-inch of rain above normal, Dalton said.

“May was kind of cold and wet,” he added.

Rainfall was 2.32 inches above normal in May at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, Dalton said.

But June was hot and “very dry” — with rainfall at 2.45 inches below normal, according to Dalton.

“It’s just a pattern that we were in,” Dalton said. “It just turned hot.”

Rainfall at Tri-Cities Regional Airport registered a trace on Friday, nothing on Saturday and about a quarter-inch on Sunday afternoon, Dalton said.

The long-range forecasts for July appear to likely bring average rainfall amounts or even above normal over the next two weeks, Dalton predicted.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going into any long period of hot and dry weather,” Dalton said. “It’s still going to be some hit-and-miss-type stuff, so we’re not going to make up any rainfall deficits”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

