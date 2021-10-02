After COVID-19 canceled 2020 event, THS hosts 69th annual Music in the Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than two dozen high school bands from three states participated Saturday in the Music in the Castle band competition.
The 69th annual band festival took place at Tennessee High School’s historic Stone Castle in Bristol. A total of 29 bands were on the schedule, including Virginia High School, George Wythe High School, West Ridge High School and Sullivan East High School. Some traveled far, such as the marching bands from Enka High School in Buncombe County, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee’s Bearden High School. Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, Campbell County High School and five bands from Greene County and Greeneville, Tennessee, also joined the roster.
At the end of the night, Tennessee High School, which hosts the event each year, and East Tennessee State University performed.
“We are so thankful to once again be able to host Music in the Castle,” said THS Director of Bands David Semones. “MITC is a Bristol tradition. We all have missed live performances and band competitions. Students are so excited to be able to compete again.”
Last year’s Music in the Castle was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, but the school was able to host the event Saturday.
Music in the Castle is a long tradition in Bristol. It was in 1951 that four businessmen and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce initiated a band festival that would become one of the South’s premier marching competitions, according to a history from the school. Since Oct. 11, 1951, the Stone Castle has hosted the Music in the Castle marching band competition.
The Stone Castle, a historic landmark at Tennessee High School, opened to the public on Oct. 8, 1936. The Works Progress Administration constructed the stadium. Work began in 1934 and was completed in 1936. It cost $34,000 to build the facility, which is officially called Bristol Municipal Stadium. Both the federal government and the city funded the costs. It was later renovated in 1986, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.
About 8,000 spectators can sit in the stands at the Stone Castle, which makes it a unique facility to perform in, band directors say.
“The crowd’s proximity to the field, the unique setting and even the acoustics are unique,” said Scott Emerine, one of the competition’s organizers. “Most stadiums or fields that students compete in do not have the enclosed feel that the Castle does.”
Semones said Music in the Castle is “probably my favorite day of the year.”
The band director said it gives the band an opportunity to showcase the Stone Castle and school’s facilities. While more than two dozen bands compete, Tennessee High students work behind the scenes, working everything from concessions to medic positions.
“It builds a lot of character and life skills for students,” Semones said.
After last year’s break, Semones said he was impressed nearly 30 bands performed Saturday. The competition is divided into five classes, depending on the size of the band. Smaller bands performed earlier in the day, including bands like South Greene High School and Hampton High School. Larger bands, such as Greeneville High School and Bearden High School, performed later in the day. There were two award ceremonies, one in the afternoon for the smaller bands and one in the evening for the larger bands.
It’s a competition that many area bands look forward to every year and often fits into a busy calendar featuring several band competitions.
Semones noted that about three-fourths of the students in the Tennessee High band plan to continue performing after high school.
“Many of the students will actually get music scholarships to the college of their choice,” he said, noting that many may perform professionally.
Music in the Castle, which serves as a fundraiser for the Mighty Viking Band, is one of the largest high school band competitions in the Southeast. Since its inception in 1951, it has brought in thousands of students from across the country.
Back in 1968, 79 marching bands from seven states entered the competition, perhaps the largest event in the festival’s history. The Bristol Herald Courier reported at the time that motel accommodations for 3,646 persons — some of them staying more than 40 miles from the city — were found. More than 6,569 band members were in attendance, many who lived between Chilhowie and Johnson City and did not need hotel accommodations.
Bands often travel by bus and caravans to and from the festival.
Today, the festival is held completely on the grounds of Tennessee High School and the Stone Castle. While bands compete on the modern Astro-Turf on the field, others practice in the parking lots and track field.
In some years past, the festival kicked off with a parade that traveled down State Street to Piedmont Avenue.
The 1968 event was described as “colorful,” and reporters noted the depth in the song choices, marching formations and even the color of emotion that surged through the crowd.
Saturday’s event was no different. Colorful costumes, dramatic song choices and brilliant choreography could be seen in every performance.