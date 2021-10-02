After COVID-19 canceled 2020 event, THS hosts 69th annual Music in the Castle

The Stone Castle, a historic landmark at Tennessee High School, opened to the public on Oct. 8, 1936. The Works Progress Administration constructed the stadium. Work began in 1934 and was completed in 1936. It cost $34,000 to build the facility, which is officially called Bristol Municipal Stadium. Both the federal government and the city funded the costs. It was later renovated in 1986, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

About 8,000 spectators can sit in the stands at the Stone Castle, which makes it a unique facility to perform in, band directors say.

“The crowd’s proximity to the field, the unique setting and even the acoustics are unique,” said Scott Emerine, one of the competition’s organizers. “Most stadiums or fields that students compete in do not have the enclosed feel that the Castle does.”

Semones said Music in the Castle is “probably my favorite day of the year.”

The band director said it gives the band an opportunity to showcase the Stone Castle and school’s facilities. While more than two dozen bands compete, Tennessee High students work behind the scenes, working everything from concessions to medic positions.

“It builds a lot of character and life skills for students,” Semones said.