After 777 days, Ballad's COVID war room is closed

With regional case and testing rates at low levels and only two inpatient admissions since April 10, Ballad Health System announced Monday it has closed its COVID-19 war room and removed visitation restrictions at its facilities.

The regional hospital system established its corporate emergency operations center (CEOC) in Johnson City in March 2020 in conjunction with this region’s first case of the novel coronavirus. Since that time, the health system treated thousands of COVID patients, navigated a series of surges and implemented multiple vaccination and care strategies.

“We are grateful to see the drop in COVID-19 cases across our region and we welcome some normalcy back to our hospitals and our clinics,” Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer and incident commander of its CEOC, said in a written statement. “We are remaining diligent in caring for and monitoring COVID-19 cases across the Appalachian Highlands, and we will be flexible and responsive as the situation changes so we can keep our communities safe and meet everyone’s health care needs.”

Effective immediately, the health system will remove all COVID-related visitation restrictions in its offices and facilities. Ballad will welcome visitors between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in inpatient and outpatient units, Ballad Health Medical Associates offices, emergency departments and pediatric services.

Even though COVID-19 inpatient hospital censuses and cases across the region remain low, all visitors and Ballad Health team members are still required to wear a mask in all patient care and public areas, such as waiting rooms, hallways and cafeterias. Masks may be removed during eating and drinking.

The health system will no longer require masks for vaccinated Ballad Health team members working in non-patient care areas, such as a private office space.

Since the pandemic began, the region has suffered more than 200,000 cases and 4,500 deaths.

“With the closure of the CEOC, Ballad Health will also cease sending weekly COVID-19 scorecards and patient status charts,” Ballad said in a written statement. “Ballad Health sincerely thanks everyone for their Herculean effort in supporting the CEOC for the last 777 days. The health system continues to vigilantly monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands and will continue doing all it can to serve our communities.”

On Monday the health system reported treating 28 inpatients for COVID-19, including three in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

Last Thursday, Ballad reported 31 inpatients with six in ICU and five on ventilators.

New case reporting across the region remains low, although the most recent totals represent statistically large increases. After consecutive weeks of average case counts of about 150, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported double that number with 309 new cases during the period from April 3-9, the most recent figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Southwest Virginia counts rose slightly from the mid-90s over the past two weeks to 115 during the period from April 12-18, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Modest numbers of cases are due in large part because the region’s seven-day rate for positive COVID tests is 3.1%, well below the 5% figure health system officials have cited as necessary to limit community spread.

Three Southwest Virginia counties were in double figures, with 36 new cases in Washington County, 20 in Russell County and 18 in Smyth County. The city of Bristol and Tazewell County each reported nine new cases during the past week, while Lee County had none.

“Statewide case rates are up slightly from last week but remain low,” according to modeling by the University of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health. “Test positivity and hospitalizations are also at near historic lows. … The [omicron] BA.2 variant is now dominant across the U.S. and accounts for nearly 85% of all new cases in Virginia.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday listed all localities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee as having a “low” level of community transmission.

For April 3 to 9, the Tennessee Department of Health shows 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported 309 new cases of COVID-19, including 100 in Sullivan County, 62 in Washington County and 36 in Hawkins County.

Positivity rates range from 1.3% in Greene County and 1.4% in Johnson County to 11.1% in Unicoi County, which had a very low sample rate of just seven tests per day. Sullivan County’s rate was 5.8% based on an average of 114 tests per day, and Washington County, Tennessee’s rate was 3.9%, based on more than 91 tests per day during the previous seven days.

Tennessee’s statewide seven-day average was 2.8% positivity rate, according to the state health department.

