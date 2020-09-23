 Skip to main content
Adwolfe volunteer firefighter dies in the line of duty
breaking

Adwolfe volunteer firefighter dies in the line of duty

  • Updated
Charles Woods

Charles C. Woods, a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department died Wednesday morning while helping put out a fire.

Marion, Va. - A firefighter with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department died while at a structure fire in Marion this morning, according to a news release from the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, Charles C. Woods, was found unresponsive early this morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful according to the fire department news release, which was sent out by Charles Moser a spokesperson for the fire department.

Woods and the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department had responded at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday morning to a structure fire at 336 North Overlook Drive, Marion. Woods was found unresponsive at 3:28 a.m. Woods was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m.

Woods had served with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department since 1985. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be provided by Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion.

