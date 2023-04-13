BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia’s police and fire departments and the Bristol Life Saving Crew will conduct an active shooter exercise at one of the city's schools.

This unannounced drill will be conducted on a day that school is not in session but the date and time are not being announced beforehand, according to a written statement.

Citizens are asked to remember that this is only a drill. It is possible people may hear blank gunshots and see persons being removed on stretchers, but this is only a drill.

The city is conducting this preventative training to be better prepared should a tragedy occur in our area.

During this exercise, law enforcement and emergency services agencies will cause congestion in some areas of the city responding to the scene. The public is asked to avoid any area if they see heavy emergency management personnel and do not impede the flow of traffic.