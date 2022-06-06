Woman killed in Buchanan County car crash

GRUNDY, Va. — A woman from Big Rock has died after a traffic crash in Buchanan County, Virginia.

At 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 460, less than a mile west of Route 656, according to a written statement.

A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Route 460 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver of the Silverado, Jordan A. Hagerman, 26, of Honaker, Virginia, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Equinox, Kaitlin J. Owens, 25, of Big Rock, Virginia, was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.