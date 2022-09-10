Watch Now - House explodes on Booher Springs Road; no one injured

A house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road in Bristol, Virginia was destroyed in an explosion Saturday morning leaving debris scattered in yards and on rooftops throughout the area.

Fortunately, the homeowners had left prior to the 9:45 explosion. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

“We got the initial call about 9:45 this morning for a loud noise and a possible explosion,” Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said on the scene of the destroyed property. “Immediately after that first call came in, the dispatch center was flooded with calls from all over.”

Armstrong said initially no one knew exactly what the loud noise was as calls came from downtown and as far away as the Food City on Euclid Avenue.

“People that far away said they heard a major boom and didn’t know what it was,” Armstrong said.

Units from both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee began searching for the source of the noise and found it after seeing a column of smoke first and then the debris field from the explosion.

“There’s debris strewn up and down the street all over,” Armstrong said. “There are multiple houses that were damaged by the explosion.”

Fire units on the scene mid-morning were waiting for large equipment to move parts of the debris so pockets of fire could be extinguished.

“There are a lot of pockets of fire under the debris pile,” Armstrong said. “We have extinguished what we can to this point. We have brought in a piece of equipment from our public works department.”

Armstrong explained workers would use a trackhoe to pull apart the debris piles.

“We’ve got to put out this fire before we can start a good investigation and we are going to call in some outside investigators just to get an extra opinion on it,” Armstrong said. “Right now we are just cleaning up the mess.”

A gas explosion was a common theory as to the potential cause of the explosion at the scene.

“My early thoughts are is it could be a possible gas leak and explosion within the one house,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said gas and electrical service had been cut off to the residence after the incident. He said he was not concerned about a similar scenario happening to any other homes in the neighborhood.

“We’re trying to just isolate the one location and are not concerned about any other houses at this time. We don’t have any reason to be. Everything looks like it just involves this one house,” Armstrong said.

A neighbor living next to the home said their house starting shaking for 15 to 20 seconds during the explosion.

John Collins, who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years, returned home shocked to see bricks and oak floorboards splintered and thrown yards away from the home he said was built around 20 years ago.