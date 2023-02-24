The Virginia State Police continue to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday in Wise County.

Susan M. Sturgill, 40, of Wise, Va., was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where, on Feb. 23, she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

At 3:29 p.m. on Feb. 21, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 680 (Old Hurricane Rd.) close to a quarter-mile north of Route 640 (Hurricane Rd.).

A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Sturgrill was traveling north on Route 680 when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail and a tree.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.