Victim of fatality in Tazewell identified

The Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a Thursday fatality in Tazwell, Virginia.

David O. Lee, 51, of Tazewell died at the scene after he exited his 2002 Toyota Tacoma that was involved in a previous crash with an SUV. He was struck by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Icy roads Thursday morning was listed in an earlier release as a potential cause of the crash. The crash occurred at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401.

The driver of the Jeep was Michelle L. Boyd of North Tazewell, Virginia. She was not injured in the crash.

Charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.