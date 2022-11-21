 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim of fatality in Tazewell identified

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

The Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a Thursday fatality in Tazwell, Virginia.

David O. Lee, 51, of Tazewell died at the scene after he exited his 2002 Toyota Tacoma that was involved in a previous crash with an SUV. He was struck by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Icy roads Thursday morning was  listed in an earlier release as a potential cause of the crash. The crash occurred at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401.

The driver of the Jeep was Michelle L. Boyd of North Tazewell, Virginia. She was not injured in the crash.

Charges  are pending. The incident remains under investigation.

0 Comments
