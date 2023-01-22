 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Two dead in Chilhowie shooting Saturday night

  • 0
BHC logo square

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Police in Smyth County, Virginia, are investigating a Saturday night double fatality.

On Saturday at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic situation call in progress with possible gunfire involved on Warhawk Lane near Chilhowie in the St. Clair Creek section of Smyth County.

Deputies found a female victim, Betty E Call, 62, deceased in a front room of the residence and a male, Randall C Rouse, 58, deceased in a back bedroom. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation shows that Call is a victim of homicide and Rouse died from suicide, police said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts