Two dead in Chilhowie shooting Saturday night

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Police in Smyth County, Virginia, are investigating a Saturday night double fatality.
On Saturday at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic situation call in progress with possible gunfire involved on Warhawk Lane near Chilhowie in the St. Clair Creek section of Smyth County.
Deputies found a female victim, Betty E Call, 62, deceased in a front room of the residence and a male, Randall C Rouse, 58, deceased in a back bedroom. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation shows that Call is a victim of homicide and Rouse died from suicide, police said.
