MARION, Va. — Two people are dead as the result of a Saturday morning crash on I-81.

The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m., Saturday, at mile marker 39 in Smyth County, according to the Virginia State Police.

A 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate, went through the median, struck a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes and then hit a concrete barrier, according to police.

The driver of the Kenworth, Michael N. Henson, 30, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Kenworth, Tiffanni M.R. Smith, 29, of Chesapeake Virginia, died at the scene. Henson and Smith were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Freightliner, Kendall A. Morgan, 66, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Henson was charged with reckless driving.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.