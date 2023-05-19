Sullivan County officials arrested two people this week on drug and other charges during interdiction efforts on May 17.

Melinda Booker, age 42, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with Schedule I drug violations, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prohibited weapon. She was released May 19 after posting a $15,000 bond.

She was observed traveling on Stone Drive using a cell phone while driving. A traffic stop of Booker’s vehicle was conducted and drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view, according to the statement.

Booker told deputies that she was in possession of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle led deputies to locate 5 grams of suspected heroin, 19 hydrocodone pills, 10 pressed pills, and 6 lidocaine patches. $573 in cash was located in denominations consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics. Various items of drug paraphernalia were also located along with a pair of brass knuckles.

Stephen Lewis, age 54, of Kingsport, was arrested for driving under the influence (5th offense), violation of implied consent, open container law, and use of a hand-held mobile phone while driving. Lewis was released May 18 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Officers observed him holding and using a cell phone while driving down Lynn Garden Drive. Deputies stopped the vehicle he was driving and noticed an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. An open can of beer was observed in the vehicle that was still cold and partially consumed.