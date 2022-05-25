Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle wreck at 4:35 p.m. near I-81, Exit 24, in Washington County.

A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median. The vehicle crossed through the median, struck the guardrail, flipped onto its side and came to rest in the northbound lane of I-81.

A northbound 2020 Jeep Cherokee was unable to avoid striking the overturned vehicle in its lane. The impact of their crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The adult male driver and adult female passenger of the Grand Cherokee died at the scene. The adult male driver of the Cherokee also died at the scene. Their remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and VDOT assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.