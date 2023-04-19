Update:

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting around 1 p.m. today at the Dollar General store on Highway 126, about a mile from the Bristol Tennessee city limits.

The TBI has confirmed two deputies from Sullivan County responded to a request for a welfare check on the man, who was in his truck. When deputies asked the man to exit his vehicle, he produced a gun and officers fired their weapons, killing him.

The name of the victim has not been released, nor have the names of the officers. The investigation is continuing.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dollar General store on Highway 126 near Bristol.

No additional details are available at this time.