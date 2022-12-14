 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tazewell man killed in Monday crash

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Tazewell, Virginia man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday on Gratton Road.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Roger L. Hagy, 78, of Tazewell, Virginia, died at the scene of the crash. The release said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Hagy’s 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Gratton Road (Route 61) about a quarter mile east of Burton Hollow Road (Route 646) when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

